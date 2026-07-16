Callan JMB Inc.: Callan JMB and Alabama State University Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance U.S. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Supply Chain Resilience

Management believes the initiative could represent a potential $414 million five-year revenue opportunity for Callan JMB while helping establish a next-generation pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem in the United States.

MARION, Ala., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) ("Callan JMB" or the "Company"), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced a strategic partnership with Alabama State University (ASU) to support the development of an integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem designed to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical production, enhance supply chain resilience, advance workforce development, and improve national medical preparedness.

Under the partnership, Callan JMB would provide the operational infrastructure supporting future pharmaceutical manufacturing activities, including logistics, regulatory compliance, warehousing, facility leasing, supply chain management, housing support, and related operational services. Under the terms of the agreement, Callan JMB would receive 21% of the gross revenue generated by qualifying pharmaceutical manufacturing operations.

While the initiative remains in its early stages, management believes the collaboration has the potential to become a meaningful long-term growth opportunity for the Company. Based on current development assumptions and subject to successful execution, management believes pharmaceutical manufacturing activities supported by the initiative could ultimately generate annual gross revenues approaching $500 million. At that level, Callan JMB's 21% participation could represent approximately $105 million in annual revenue to the Company.

The initiative is intended to establish a scalable pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem capable of supporting domestic manufacturing, research, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), workforce development, cold chain logistics, warehousing, and secure pharmaceutical distribution. If successfully developed, the collaboration could strengthen U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain resilience while creating new economic and educational opportunities throughout Alabama.

"This partnership represents far more than a new business opportunity-it reflects our vision for the future of healthcare infrastructure in the United States," said Wayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Callan JMB. "As demand grows for secure domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and more resilient supply chains, we believe integrated operational platforms like the one we are developing with Alabama State University will become increasingly important. Together, we have the opportunity to create an ecosystem that could bring manufacturing, logistics, regulatory compliance, workforce development, research, and distribution together in one location, creating a model that could help reshape how critical pharmaceutical products are developed, manufactured, and delivered in the United States."

Williams continued, "This initiative aligns directly with Callan JMB's long-term strategy of building and operating the infrastructure that supports essential industries. While the project remains subject to successful execution and continued development, we believe it has the potential to create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders while strengthening America's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. Equally important, this partnership demonstrates what is possible when higher education and private industry come together with a shared vision to drive innovation, create high-quality jobs, and build the healthcare infrastructure our country will need for decades to come."

An official partnership announcement will be held on July 16, 2026, with leadership from Alabama State University, Callan JMB, industry partners, government officials, and community stakeholders discussing the initiative's potential impact on pharmaceutical manufacturing, workforce development, economic growth, and national healthcare preparedness.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping, and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

About the Atlas Complex by Callan JMB

Atlas Complex by Callan JMB is a pharmaceutical, medical, and logistics campus located in Marion, Alabama. Designed to support U.S. pharmaceutical onshoring and strengthen domestic supply chains, the campus provides scalable infrastructure for pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), research collaboration, workforce development, cold chain logistics, and domestic distribution within a single integrated environment.

Media Relations

Arian Hopkins

ahopkins@callanjmb.com

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