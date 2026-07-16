Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn nationale Sicherheit in den Vorstandsetagen ankommt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40HZL | ISIN: US46265G2066 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.07.26 | 21:59
0,877 US-Dollar
-0,45 % -0,004
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IQSTEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IQSTEL INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 13:59 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IQST - IQSTEL Reports Preliminary First-Half 2026 Revenue of $207 Million, Positioning the Company to Surpass a Half-Billion-Dollar Annual Revenue Run Rate and Exceed an $8 Million EBITDA Run Rate

Preliminary first-half 2026 net revenue reached approximately $207 million, compared to $130 million in the same period of 2025, representing approximately 59% year-over-year growth.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a rapidly growing multinational technology company providing telecommunications, fintech, AI-powered communications, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure services, today announced preliminary net revenue of approximately $207 million for the first six months of 2026, compared to $130 million during the same period of 2025, representing approximately 59% year-over-year growth.

The Company noted that its business has historically generated stronger revenue during the second half of the year, making the first-half performance particularly encouraging and reinforcing management's confidence in delivering another transformational year.

Accelerating Toward a New Scale

Following the expected closing of the previously announced acquisition of Ultranet during this quarter of 2026, IQSTEL expects to surpass a half-billion-dollar annual revenue run rate, representing another significant milestone in the Company's evolution.

The Ultranet acquisition is also expected to substantially strengthen IQSTEL's profitability profile, positioning the Company to exceed an $8 million annual EBITDA run rate while further improving operating leverage and cash generation.

"Our first-half performance demonstrates the strength of our business model and the successful execution of our growth strategy," said Leandro Jose Iglesias, Chairman and CEO of IQSTEL. "Achieving approximately 59% revenue growth during what has traditionally been our slower operating season gives us tremendous confidence heading into the second half of the year."

"With the expected completion of the Ultranet acquisition this quarter, we believe IQSTEL will enter a new chapter, surpassing a half-billion-dollar annual revenue run rate while significantly expanding profitability. More importantly, we are building a company designed for sustained long-term value creation."

From Telecom Operator to Global Digital Services Platform

IQSTEL's strategy extends well beyond revenue growth. The Company has been transforming itself into a global technology platform capable of commercializing next-generation digital services through the relationships it has built with telecommunications operators and enterprise customers worldwide.

Through its global commercial infrastructure, IQSTEL estimates that its platform has a potential reach of approximately 2.3 billion end users, creating a unique opportunity to distribute high-value digital services on a global scale.

The Company continues expanding its IQSTEL Digital Services division, focusing on solutions including:

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) communications
  • Cybersecurity services
  • Fintech solutions
  • Digital content distribution
  • Enterprise digital applications
  • Additional high-margin digital technologies

Management believes this commercial reach, combined with its international carrier relationships and global operational footprint, represents one of IQSTEL's most valuable strategic assets.

Looking Ahead

Management remains focused on executing several strategic priorities during the remainder of 2026, including:

  • Completing the acquisition of Ultranet during the third quarter.
  • Surpassing a half-billion-dollar annual revenue run rate.
  • Exceeding an $8 million annual EBITDA run rate.
  • Continuing the expansion of IQSTEL Digital Services.
  • Leveraging its commercial platform with a potential reach of approximately 2.3 billion end users.
  • Continuing to evaluate strategic acquisitions that strengthen profitability and expand the Company's global technology platform.

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding the Ultranet acquisition and its financial outlook as milestones are achieved.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a global telecom and technology company operating in 21 countries with over 600 Telecommunication Carrier Interconnections. The company delivers international voice, SMS, messaging, connectivity, and mobile financial services to telecom operators and enterprise customers worldwide. Built through a decade of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, IQSTEL is now expanding into AI-powered communications and cybersecurity through its RealityBorder.com AI Division and Cycurion partnership.

For more information, please visit www.IQSTEL.com.

Official Investors Landing Page: www.landingpage.iqstel.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

SOURCE iQSTEL

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.