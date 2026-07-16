Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) (FSE: HT9) ("LithiumBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Logan R. Harris, P.Eng., as Vice President, Project Development.

Mr. Harris joins LithiumBank from ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, where he led deep-brine direct lithium extraction (DLE) project development. In this capacity, he led multidisciplinary teams responsible for project economics, development strategy, commercial evaluation and investment decision support. He built the development and business case for large-scale lithium projects. Mr. Harris brings more than 15 years of experience across subsurface engineering, drilling and completions, technology development and project development, with a focus on economic optimization of major capital projects. Throughout his career, Mr. Harris has guided major resource development opportunities from technical evaluation through investment decision processes, integrating engineering, economic and commercial considerations to support project advancement.

Mr. Harris' appointment reflects LithiumBank's continued focus on strengthening its technical and project development capabilities as the Company advances toward the next stage of project execution. His combination of engineering, commercial and strategic planning experience is expected to enhance development decision-making, support feasibility advancement and help position the Company's lithium assets for long-term value creation.

"Logan joins LithiumBank at a pivotal point as we transition from resource delineation toward project execution and commercialization. His extensive experience in evaluating major development opportunities, advancing capital-intensive resource projects and optimizing project economics will be instrumental as we progress Boardwalk through feasibility, engineering and permitting stages. Importantly, Logan also brings an owner's perspective and a track record of disciplined project development, which we expect will assist in unlocking the full potential of our assets," commented Rob Shewchuk, Chief Executive Officer and Director of LithiumBank.

"LithiumBank holds significant lithium brine resources in North America, and at Boardwalk that resource is paired with a signed development agreement with SLB and existing infrastructure in an established energy basin," commented Mr. Harris. "I look forward to working with the team and SLB to strengthen the project economics, reduce execution risk and build a financeable path toward commercialization."

As VP Project Development, Mr. Harris will lead the advancement of LithiumBank's development portfolio with an initial focus on the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project. He will oversee project evaluation, development strategy, engineering integration and economic optimization while coordinating technical, commercial and regulatory workstreams to support future investment decisions. His leadership will be focused on advancing Boardwalk toward commercial production while assessing growth opportunities across the Company's broader asset base. His appointment fortifies LithiumBank's development leadership as the Company progresses its flagship Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project through feasibility studies, front-end engineering and design ("FEED"), and permitting activities.

LithiumBank is advancing engineering studies, hydrogeological testing and permitting activities at its Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project in west-central Alberta. The Company is progressing the project toward feasibility while working with SLB to assess commercial-scale production utilizing direct lithium extraction technology.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on developing its two flagship projects, Boardwalk and Park Place, in Western Canada. These projects host some of the largest lithium brine resources in North America. The Company holds 1,240,140 acres of brown-field brine hosted mineral licenses across three districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Company has pilot tested multiple mature Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies and has signed a Development Agreement with SLB to bring the Boardwalk project into production. This agreement includes binding DLE licensing terms with SLB to provide an energy efficient, cost-effective and commercially viable end-to-end lithium brine solution. The Company is now working toward establishing commercial lithium production by leveraging existing brownfield infrastructure and a modular scale-up approach.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding Mr. Harris's anticipated roles, responsibilities and contributions as Vice President, Project Development; the Company's plans to advance its Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project through feasibility studies, FEED and permitting activities; the Company's ongoing engineering studies, hydrogeological testing and permitting activities, and the Company's plans to assess growth opportunities across its broader asset base, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that Mr. Harris will fulfil his anticipated role and responsibilities as Vice President, Project Development; that the Company will continue to have access to the personnel, technical expertise and strategic partners needed to advance the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project; that engineering studies, hydrogeological testing, FEED and permitting activities for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project will proceed substantially as currently planned; and that the Company will receive any necessary third party and regulatory approvals in connection with the development of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation: the risk that the Company is unable to attract or retain qualified personnel, including Mr. Harris, or that his anticipated contributions are not realized; the risk that engineering, hydrogeological, FEED or permitting activities for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project take longer or cost more than anticipated, or are not completed at all; the risk that the Company does not obtain necessary third party and regulatory approvals; the possibility that future developments are not consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the cyclical nature of the industry in which the Company operates; and risks related to global financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares and the Company's ability to raise capital which may also result in additional and unknown risks or liabilities to the Company.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305431

Source: LithiumBank Resources Corp.