NX3 Commercial Group LLC: How a NNN Investment Sales Brokerage Is Fighting for America's Veterans

NX3 Commercial Group, a Fort Lauderdale-based NNN investment sales brokerage, donates a portion of every commission to nonprofits serving U.S. military veterans and their families.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / NX3 Commercial Group, a national net lease investment sales brokerage headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, gives back a portion of every commission it earns to nonprofit organizations serving United States military veterans. The commitment applies across the firm's entire platform of NNN investment property transactions - including single-tenant net lease acquisitions, dispositions, 1031 exchange assignments, and bonus depreciation-driven investment sales - closed by the firm in all 50 states.

The initiative was established by NX3 Commercial Group co-founders Luke Thomson and Robert Zahralban, who lead one of the most active net lease teams in the country. Rather than structuring giving as a year-end corporate gift, the firm ties it directly to production: every closed triple net lease transaction generates a contribution to veteran-focused causes.

"At NX3 Commercial Group we know the blessing of investing in property exists because of the sacrifice of our military, who give us this freedom. That's something we cherish deeply. Almost all of our agents have military members in their families. This is something deeply personal to our team," said Luke Thomson, President and Co-Founder of NX3 Commercial Group.

A Commitment Tied to Every Closing

NX3 Commercial Group specializes in triple net lease (NNN) investment sales - commercial properties where the tenant pays property taxes, insurance, and maintenance in addition to rent, producing passive, corporate-backed income for the owner. The firm advises private investors, family offices, franchisees, and institutions on NNN property acquisitions, dispositions, 1031 exchanges, and tax-advantaged strategies including bonus depreciation and cost segregation.

Because the firm's giving is indexed to commission revenue rather than a fixed annual budget, growth in the brokerage's investment sales volume translates directly into growth in its support for veterans. NX3 Commercial Group has sold more than $2 billion in NNN property nationwide.

The firm has worked with multiple nonprofit organizations serving veterans and their families. Its most prominent partnership is with the Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF), an adaptive fitness nonprofit serving wounded veterans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"Outside of family who is in the military, we are also friends with former Navy SEALs who introduced us to ATF in Dallas. We had the pleasure of visiting their training facility in Dallas last year. It was incredible to see the work they are doing to support wounded veterans. We knew after visiting their facility this was a mission we wanted to support," said Robert Zahralban, Co-Founder and Head of National Net Lease at NX3 Commercial Group.

About the Adaptive Training Foundation

The Adaptive Training Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Its mission is to empower the human athlete, restore hope through movement, and redefine the limits of individuals living with disabilities.

ATF was founded in 2014 by David Vobora, a former NFL linebacker, after a chance meeting with retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, a quadruple amputee wounded in Afghanistan. Vobora opened his personal gym to Mills and began adapting training methods to his injuries. Through that work, Vobora identified a gap in the recovery landscape: excellent rehabilitation programs exist, and elite adaptive and Paralympic sport organizations exist, but almost nothing existed to bridge the distance between them - the period after rehabilitation ends, when the question becomes "now what?" ATF received its 501(c)(3) status in September 2014 to fill that void.

Today ATF serves traumatically wounded, ill, and injured veterans, first responders, and civilians through structured, coach-led programming:

REDEFINE - ATF's flagship nine-week program. Athletes train three times per week alongside a small cohort, combining adaptive strength and conditioning with mindset coaching and community. New classes are admitted on a rolling basis, and class sizes are kept intentionally small.

HYPER (Hyper-Performance for Adaptive Reconditioning) - intensive weeklong immersive camps for military veterans and first responders rebuilding strength, mobility, and confidence after life-altering injury.

REIGNITE - advanced programming for adaptive athletes preparing to compete. ATF has trained competitors for the Paralympics, the Warrior Games, and the Invictus Games.

Every ATF program is 100% cost-free to the athlete, and the organization provides temporary housing for participants traveling from outside the Dallas area. ATF reports that participants experience a 36% increase in psychological health, a 23% increase in self-confidence, and an 89% decrease in overall pain after completing its programming. The organization operates under the motto "Defy Impossible," anchored in Vobora's conviction that the only disability is a fixed mindset.

ATF is currently pursuing a capital campaign to build a four-acre, 30,000-square-foot training compound outside Dallas, and has partnered with organizations including Boeing, Operation Hat Trick, and the Stand Together Foundation. More information is available at adaptivetrainingfoundation.org.

Recent NX3 Commercial Group Closings

NX3 Commercial Group's veteran giving program is funded by an active national pipeline of NNN investment property transactions. Recent notable closings include:

NX3 Commercial Group Closes $22 Million Sale of Publix-Anchored Homestead Plaza in Lehigh Acres, Florida (July 14, 2026) - An off-market transaction that drew multiple competing bids before Publix exercised its Right of First Refusal, closing at a sub-6% cap rate amid strong demand for grocery-anchored retail.

NX3 Commercial Group Closes $27.5 Million Five-Property NNN Portfolio in Florida 1031 Exchange (July 7, 2026) - A New York apartment seller traded management-intensive multifamily for a diversified portfolio of 7-Eleven, Chipotle, Wawa, Starbucks and multi-tenant retail assets, deferring capital gains taxes through a 1031 exchange.

NX3 Commercial Group Closes $19 Million United Supermarkets (Albertsons) Net Lease Deal in Lovington, New Mexico (July 1, 2026) - A newly constructed, corporately guaranteed grocery asset on a 20-year absolute NNN lease, closed at a 5.9% cap rate and anchoring roughly half of the buyer's $33 million 1031 exchange.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NX3 Commercial Group's veteran giving program? NX3 Commercial Group donates a portion of every commission it earns on NNN investment property transactions to nonprofit organizations serving U.S. military veterans, most notably the Adaptive Training Foundation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

What does the Adaptive Training Foundation do? The Adaptive Training Foundation is a Carrollton, Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides 100% cost-free adaptive strength and conditioning programming to wounded veterans, first responders, and civilians living with traumatic or physical impairments, bridging the gap between rehabilitation and adaptive sport.

What is an NNN (triple net lease) property? A triple net lease property is a commercial asset in which the tenant pays property taxes, insurance, and maintenance in addition to base rent. This structure makes NNN investment properties a popular passive-income vehicle, since the landlord carries minimal management responsibility.

What is a 1031 exchange? A 1031 exchange allows an investor to sell an investment property and reinvest the proceeds into like-kind replacement property while deferring capital gains taxes. Many investors use a 1031 exchange to trade management-intensive assets, such as apartment buildings, for passive NNN investment properties backed by long-term corporate leases.

How does bonus depreciation apply to NNN investment properties? Bonus depreciation, often paired with a cost segregation study, allows investors to accelerate depreciation deductions on qualifying components of a commercial property. For buyers of NNN investment properties, this can meaningfully improve after-tax yield in the early years of ownership. Investors should consult their own tax advisor.

Who founded NX3 Commercial Group? NX3 Commercial Group was co-founded by Luke Thomson, President, and Robert Zahralban, Head of National Net Lease. The firm is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and sells NNN investment property nationwide.

What does NX3 Commercial Group do? NX3 Commercial Group is one of the most active net lease teams in the country. The firm represents buyers placing capital into NNN investment properties nationwide and sellers looking to dispose of net lease assets, guiding clients through acquisitions, dispositions, and 1031 exchanges from initial underwriting through closing.

About NX3 Commercial Group

NX3 Commercial Group is a national net lease investment sales brokerage headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and one of the most active net lease teams in the country, with over $2 billion in NNN property sold nationwide. The firm specializes in NNN property acquisitions, dispositions, and 1031 exchanges, advising private investors, family offices, franchisees, and institutions on triple net lease real estate, bonus depreciation strategies, and building durable, tax-advantaged income streams. NX3 Commercial Group serves clients in all 50 states. To buy or sell NNN property, visit nx3commercialgroup.com.

Contact

NX3 Commercial Group 500 E Broward Blvd, Suite 920 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394 Agent@nx3commercial.com nx3commercialgroup.com

SOURCE: NX3 Commercial Group LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/how-a-nnn-investment-sales-brokerage-is-fighting-for-americas-veterans-1191876