Peraso Inc.: Peraso Releases White Paper on 60 GHz mmWave Technology for Advanced Drone Communications

Highlights Applications for Secure, Jam-resistant Drone Communications

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a leader in high-performance 60 GHz wireless technology, today announced the publication of a new white paper, The Strategic Advantages of 60 GHz Millimeter-Wave Technology in Drone Communications.

As unmanned aerial systems (UAS) become more autonomous and data-intensive, they also place greater demands on wireless communications. Traditional sub-6 GHz technologies face increasing challenges, such as spectrum congestion, network interference, communications detection, and jamming. In its new white paper, Peraso examines how 60 GHz mmWave technology helps address these challenges by providing secure, high-capacity wireless communications for modern drone operations.

Peraso's white paper covers the evolution of drone communications and explains how 60 GHz mmWave supports modern UAS applications, including:

Adaptive beamforming and dynamic beam steering

Low probability of intercept and detection (LPI/LPD)

Anti-jamming and electromagnetic resilience

High-capacity, low-latency communications

Size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimization

Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) technology integration

GPS-denied operations and resilient networking

"As adversaries continuously develop increasingly sophisticated jamming techniques, it's imperative to develop advanced protocols that ensure secure and stealthy communications with autonomous vehicles," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "We wrote this white paper to explain Peraso's position on where traditional wireless technologies fall short and why 60 GHz mmWave is well suited for secure, resilient drone communications."

The white paper also explores how directional beamforming and electronic beam steering can enable reliable connectivity between moving platforms, while reducing susceptibility to interception, detection, and electronic attack. These capabilities support emerging applications, such as autonomous systems, drone swarms, and mission-critical defense operations that depend on secure, real-time communication.

Peraso's white paper, The Strategic Advantages of 60 GHz Millimeter-Wave Technology in Drone Communications, is available for download.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, drone, defense and tactical communications, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit http://www.perasoinc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "would," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso, the anticipated use of mmWave technology in drone and other UAS applications, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave technology in drone and other UAS applications, the successful implementation and performance of the technology and hardware of Peraso with UAS technology, the anticipated tactical and operational advantages of beamforming antenna technology relative to traditional radio frequency solutions, the risk that the performance characteristics described in the white paper, including with respect to jam-resistance, low probability of intercept/detection, and resilience in GPS-denied environments, may not be replicated in actual field conditions, third-party testing, or customer deployments, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso's ICs and modules, changes in defense spending priorities, government budget constraints, military procurement policy, or geopolitical developments that could reduce or delay demand for the Company's technologies in military and government applications, the risk that Peraso's products or technology may be subject to U.S. export control laws and regulations, including EAR or ITAR, and that compliance or non-compliance may limit the addressable market or expose the Company to civil or criminal penalties, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and its operations, and other risks, including the risks discussed in Peraso's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

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Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Mike Hamilton

VP, Business Development

mhamilton@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-releases-white-paper-on-60-ghz-mmwave-technology-for-advan-1191653