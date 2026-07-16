Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.: Bridger Aerospace Secures DOI Task Order, Deploying Its Most Advanced Multi-Mission Wildfire Aircraft

BELGRADE, Mont., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ("Bridger," "Bridger Aerospace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation's leading aerial firefighting companies, today announced it has been awarded a task order by the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) to deploy a King Air 350 equipped with Bridger's most advanced Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) capabilities.

Following months of extensive modifications completed at Bridger's FAA-certified repair station, supported by the engineering expertise of the company's Huntsville team, the aircraft has been deployed under a 112-day task order to provide advanced situational awareness in support of wildfire and other emergency operations across the United States.

The aircraft is equipped with Blackhawk engine upgrades to deliver jet-like speed, superior loiter time, and outstanding low-altitude performance. This King Air is also enhanced with Garmin avionics, dual sensor systems, and real-time data dissemination capabilities. Its sensor suite includes the first-ever use of Wide Area Motion Imagery (WAMI) technology in wildfire, paired with the proven performance of the MX-15 electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor.

"Our King Air MMA represents Bridger's commitment to combining advanced technology with specialized aircraft to deliver the most innovative wildfire and other emergency intelligence solutions available," said Bridger CEO Sam Davis. "This project was an extraordinary undertaking for our team, and we believe it has the potential to significantly enhance how intelligence is collected, shared, and acted upon in the field. As we advance our mission to protect lives, property, and the environment, we remain focused on delivering highly capable aircraft, exceptional platform performance, and meaningful value to our partners."

This deployment marks another milestone in Bridger's mission to equip frontline wildfire personnel with the most capable and fully integrated aerial intelligence tools available. The aircraft will operate through the end of October and will be based in Bozeman, Montana, supporting primarily wildfire response efforts as temperatures rise and drought conditions intensify across the western United States.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Investor Contact

Tom Cook

BridgerAerospaceIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact

Devin Johnson

Bridger Aerospace

406-919-5980

d.johnson@bridgeraerospace.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated scope, duration, performance, benefits and value of the task order announced in this press release; expected operational performance and capabilities of the aircraft, sensors and related technologies; anticipated revenues and business opportunities associated with the task order; demand for aerial intelligence and wildfire response services; and Bridger's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "poised," "positioned," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "target," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the task order does not generate the anticipated revenues, business opportunities or operational benefits; the risk that the task order may be modified, delayed, terminated or not renewed; risks associated with government procurement processes, appropriations, funding decisions and agency requirements; aircraft availability, maintenance, operational readiness, staffing, technology performance, sensor functionality, data transmission capabilities, customer acceptance and regulatory approvals; the timing, severity and geographic scope of wildfire seasons and other emergency response activities; competitive, financial, operational and economic conditions; and the other risks described in Bridger's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which was filed with the SEC on May 8, 2026, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings made by Bridger with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements reflect Bridger's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause Bridger's views, expectations or assessments to change. Bridger may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, but Bridger specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.