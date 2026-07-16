Nuwellis, Inc.: Nuwellis Awarded U.S. Patent for Novel Catheter Technology Designed to Enhance Extracorporeal Therapies

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,678,592, covering the company's Dual Lumen Catheter, a novel peripheral dual-lumen catheter designed for use with extracorporeal therapies, including ultrafiltration, dialysis, and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) modalities. The patent was issued on July 14, 2026. It further expands Nuwellis' intellectual property portfolio and supports the Company's broader strategy of advancing differentiated technologies across the heart-kidney continuum. Nuwellis continues to invest in innovations that enhance fluid management therapies for both adult and pediatric patients.

The new patent helps Nuwellis address a longstanding clinical challenge associated with extracorporeal therapies. During treatment, negative pressure generated by blood pumps can cause catheter collapse reducing blood flow and impacting therapy performance. Nuwellis' patented design incorporates a reinforcing stainless-steel coil that helps maintain catheter patency under negative pressure while introducing an innovative design that allows clinicians to trim the catheter to an appropriate length for individual patients without compromising its structural integrity. The ability to customize catheter length while maintaining resistance to collapse may improve achievable blood flow, support longer extracorporeal filter life, and provide greater flexibility when treating patients of varying sizes.

"Effective vascular access is fundamental to the performance of extracorporeal therapies," said Nuwellis' CEO Mike McCormick. "This patent represents another example of our commitment to developing practical innovations that address real-world clinical challenges. By combining resistance to catheter collapse with the ability to customize catheter length for individual patients, this technology can improve therapy performance and provides clinicians with greater flexibility across a broad range of patient populations."

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis' portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

About Aquadex

The Aquadex SmartFlow System is indicated for: Continuous ultrafiltration therapy for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kilograms or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

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media@nuwellis.com