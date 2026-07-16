Rahme Team at Compass: The Rahmé Team at Compass in Brooklyn, NY, Named Among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals Nationwide by RealTrends Verified

The Brooklyn team pairs 40 years of combined experience with more than $800 million in career sales, advising buyers, sellers, investors, and developers across Crown Heights, Park Slope, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Prospect Heights, Bay Ridge, Clinton Hill, and Greenwood Heights, with deep work in brownstones, condos, new development, and developer representation.

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / The Rahmé Team at Compass has been named among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide by RealTrends Verified, America's Best Real Estate Professionals. The recognition reflects more than $800 million in career sales, including $167 million since 2020, earned in a Brooklyn market where pricing precision, brownstone condition, and block-by-block demand shape every deal.

The team advises clients across Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Prospect Heights, Greenwood Heights, Bay Ridge, Park Slope, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Flatbush, and the surrounding neighborhoods, with work spanning brownstones, condos, new development, and developer representation.

What Is Behind the Rahmé Team's Top 1.5% National Ranking? The ranking doesn't come from years in the business alone. It reflects a mix of backgrounds and capabilities that show up on the hard deals.

The Rahmé Team represents buyers and sellers on both resale and new development transactions, and advises developers on condo conversions and ground-up construction. Backgrounds in finance, law, and design-build let the team work every side of the table: buyers, sellers, developers, and investors alike. That range runs past brokerage. The team underwrites deals, models pricing against real market data, and works through the math behind a sale or a purchase. That depth matters most on complex Brooklyn deals, where title, landmarking, and financing structure decide the outcome.

"The top 1.5% ranking really belongs to our clients. It comes from people who trusted us with their most complicated Brooklyn deals and then stayed with us for the next one, and those long-term relationships are the whole point for us," said Fouad Rahmé, founder of the Rahmé Team at Compass.

That blend of brokerage, financial, and development expertise is what earned the team its place among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide.

What Is the Rahmé Team's Experience in Brooklyn? The Rahmé Team serves buyers, sellers, investors, and developers from the Compass office at 375 Schermerhorn Street, with a core practice across Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Prospect Heights, Park Slope, Bay Ridge, and Clinton Hill, extending to Greenwood Heights, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Fort Greene, Flatbush, Brooklyn Heights, and DUMBO. Their work spans brownstones, townhouses, condos, co-ops, new developments, and investment properties, advising everyone from first-time buyers to institutional developers on acquisitions, pricing strategy, new construction, and investment opportunities across Brooklyn.

Experience Proof Points:

Ranked among the Top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide by RealTrends Verified, America's Best Real Estate Professionals

Over $800 million in career sales

$167 million in sales since 2020

1,000+ clients and transactions

40 years of combined experience

Multilingual service: English, Spanish, German, French, Arabic, and Mandarin

Developer representation on ground-up condo projects

About the Rahmé Team

The Rahmé Team at Compass specializes in residential real estate throughout Brooklyn, with particular strength in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Prospect Heights, Park Slope, Bay Ridge, and Clinton Hill, and work extending to Greenwood Heights, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Fort Greene, Flatbush, Brooklyn Heights, and DUMBO. The team advises buyers, sellers, investors, and developers on brownstones, townhouses, condominiums, cooperatives, new development, and investment properties. With 40 years of combined experience, over $800 million in career sales, and $167 million in sales since 2020, the team ranks among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide by RealTrends Verified. For more information, or to speak with the team about buying or selling in Brooklyn, visit rahmeteam.com or call (718) 233-3365.

Contact: Fouad Rahmé / The Rahmé Team at Compass / (718) 233-3365 / rahmeteam.com

SOURCE: Rahme Team at Compass

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/the-rahm%c3%a9-team-at-compass-in-brooklyn-ny-named-among-the-top-1.5-of-real-estate-profess-1191878