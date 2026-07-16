Fortitude Gold Corp: Fortitude Gold Drills 9.14 Meters Grading 2.84 G/T Gold within 21.34 Meters Grading 1.43 G/T Gold at East Camp Douglas

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announced multiple wide and high-grade gold drill intercepts from its East Camp Douglas property, located in Mineral County, Nevada. Intercepts include 9.14 meters grading 2.84 grams per tonne (g/t) gold within 21.34 meters grading 1.43 g/t gold, 1.52 meters grading 6.64 g/t gold within 12.19 meters grading 2.85 g/t gold, and 1.52 meters grading 5.47 g/t gold within 4.57 meters grading 2.63 g/t gold. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

East Camp Douglas White Rock West drill highlights include (m=meters, g/t=grams per tonne) (full drill table below):

Hole# ECDRC-215:

12.19 m of 2.85 g/t gold

including

1.52 m of 6.64 g/t gold

Hole# ECDRC-297:

4.57 m of 2.63 g/t gold

including

1.52 m of 5.47 g/t gold

Hole# ECDRC-300:

7.62 m of 1.59 g/t gold

including

1.52 m of 4.46 g/t gold

Hole# ECDRC-367:

21.34 m of 1.43 g/t gold

Including

9.14 m of 2.84 g/t gold

Drill results from East Camp Douglas were from the White Rock West targets located on the northern half of the property and are the third round of high-grade gold drill results released from the area in 2026. These latest results intercepted extensive high-grade gold across substantial widths in multiple holes. The Company currently has three exploration drills operating at East Camp Douglas.

"Our goal remains building an initial resource at our East Camp Douglas property's White Rock West area," stated Mr. Allan Turner, Vice President of Exploration for Fortitude Gold. "There is significant expansion potential beyond our current allowable disturbance at White Rock West. I am enthusiastic that we will receive the Plan of Operation for Exploration in the fourth quarter of 2026, which will allow us additional disturbance to further delineate the gold-bearing structural corridor in this area. While we wait for this next permit, we continue drilling pre-disturbed areas in the northern area of East Camp Douglas."

EAST CAMPDOUGLAS WHITE ROCK WEST DRILL SUMMARYHIGHLIGHTS, JULY 2026 Hole # Angle From Interval Au deg Meters Meters g/t ECDRC-215 -60 67.06 12.19 2.85 incl. 71.63 1.52 6.64 82.30 4.57 0.66 ECDRC-216 -45 54.86 4.57 0.61 incl. 57.91 1.52 1.14 ECDRC-297 -50 9.14 4.57 2.63 incl. 9.14 1.52 5.47 16.76 3.05 1.65 EDCRC-298 -45 18.29 18.29 0.82 incl. 19.81 3.05 2.10 ECDRC-299 -45 13.72 1.52 0.45 16.76 4.57 0.52 27.43 6.10 0.57 35.05 4.57 0.50 53.34 4.57 0.37 60.96 16.76 0.61 incl. 74.68 1.52 1.48 ECDRC-300 -45 18.29 7.62 1.20 incl. 22.86 1.52 4.03 30.48 7.62 1.59 incl. 33.53 1.52 4.46 41.15 1.52 0.61 44.20 4.57 0.52 59.44 1.52 1.58 ECDRC-367 -50 53.34 9.14 0.61 incl. 59.44 1.52 1.56 73.15 21.34 1.43 incl. 77.72 9.14 2.84 ECDRC-369 -45 82.30 9.14 0.36 92.96 4.57 0.21 112.78 3.05 0.58 117.35 12.19 0.75 incl. 118.87 3.05 2.22 ECDRC-370 -50 13.72 1.52 0.66 18.29 12.19 0.99 incl. 18.29 6.10 1.41 35.05 21.34 0.61 incl. 36.58 6.10 1.48 incl. 44.20 3.05 1.35 incl. 50.29 1.52 2.26 57.91 9.14 0.50 Assays by American Assay Laboratories, Sparks, Nevada, USA. Meters downhole, not true width.

About East Camp Douglas:

East Camp Douglas property is in the Silver Star mining district in Mineral County, Nevada, located approximately 6 mi (10 km) southwest of the town of Mina. The district sized property covers 5,583 acres (2,259 ha) consisting of 293 unpatented lode mineral claims, 24 unpatented placer claims, 12 patented mining claims, and three fee land parcels. Low-sulfidation gold-bearing mineralization associated with a silica lithocap is observed in the southern portion of East Camp Douglas, while the northern portion of the East Camp Douglas area contains high-sulfidation style gold-bearing mineralization. Fortitude Gold exploration drill programs have intercepted high-grade gold mineralization in both the south and north portions of the property. The East Camp Douglas property is held in a strategic joint venture which is 60% owned by Fortitude and 40% by Hawthorne Land & Minerals, LLC, structured with Fortitude contributing the East Camp Douglas property and Hawthorne contributing a total of $40 million for exploration and development.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of eight high-grade gold properties. Fortitude Gold owns 100% of its properties, with the exception of East Camp Douglas, which is held in a joint venture with Fortitude owning 60%. The Isabella Pearl Project, which includes the Isabella Pearl and Scarlet South Mines, and County Line Project, which includes the County Line and East Pit Mines, are currently in production in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy and future plans for production. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson

719-717-9825

greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com

www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/fortitude-gold-drills-9.14-meters-grading-2.84-g%2ft-gold-within-21.34-meters-gradi-1191661