Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
CHICAGO & ZUG, Switzerland, July 16, 2026 - Amrize (AMRZ) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, August 6, 2026, followed by a live webcast to discuss the company's financial results at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday, August 7, 2026.
Registration for the live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q2-2026.open-exchange.net/
Amrize's financial results, presentation materials and webcast will be accessible in the events section of www.amrize.com/investors. A replay and transcript will be available at the same location following the webcast.
About Amrize
Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2366518
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2366518 16.07.2026 CET/CEST