Veteran NBA and international coach will lead Project B's long-term player development strategy, building the next generation of global basketball stars.

Project B today announced the appointment of Igor Kokoškov as Head of Player Development, naming one of basketball's most accomplished player development coaches to lead the organization's long-term talent strategy.

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Project B Appoints Igor Kokoškov as Head of Player Development

"I've had the opportunity to work with Igor, and he's one of the best player development coaches in basketball," said Landry Fields, Head of Men's Basketball at Project B. "He's incredibly detailed, relentlessly prepared, and understands how to help young players reach their full potential. What excites me most is that we're focused on identifying exceptional talent early and investing in their development. That's how great organizations create sustainable success."

Widely regarded as one of the game's premier teachers, Kokoškov brings more than three decades of coaching experience across Europe, international basketball, and the NBA. In 2018, Kokoškov made history when the Phoenix Suns hired him as their head coach, the first in NBA history born and raised outside of North America. He has built a reputation for developing elite talent throughout his career with the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and the Serbian National Team. He led Slovenia to the 2017 FIBA EuroBasket Championship.

Project B's investment in player development is central to the company's vision of building a sustainable global basketball ecosystem. By identifying elite young players earlier in their careers and surrounding them with world-class coaching and resources, Project B is creating a long-term talent pipeline that complements its professional competition while expanding opportunities and new pathways for athletes around the world.

"I'm honored to join Project B because we share the belief that development comes first," said Igor Kokoškov. "The European system has always focused on teaching, patience, and helping players become complete basketball players. Our goal is to create an environment where talented young athletes receive world-class coaching, challenge themselves every day, and develop into players capable of competing anywhere in the world."

"Player development is one of the most important investments we can make in the future of basketball," said Alana Beard, Chief Basketball Officer of Project B. "Europe has built one of the world's most respected development systems by emphasizing teaching, fundamentals, and basketball IQ. Igor has spent his career helping young players maximize their potential, and there is no one better to lead this effort. With Igor, we're building a system that will identify, develop, and prepare the next generation of global stars."

About Project B

Project B is an elite global basketball platform built for a new generation of athletes and fans. Headquartered in Singapore, Project B combines elite competition, athlete ownership, premium experiences, and global storytelling to grow the game worldwide. Launching in 2027, Project B is building a complete basketball ecosystem spanning player development, high-stakes competition, and long-term athlete success.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Johanna Hoopes

johanna@projectb.co

projectb.global