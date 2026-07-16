Aeries Technology, Inc.: Aeries Technology Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation and business transformation for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq has advised the Company that the matter is now closed.

As previously announced, the Company effected a 1-for-8 share consolidation that became effective on June 12, 2026. Following the share consolidation, the Company's common stock maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for the requisite compliance period. Accordingly, Nasdaq has determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the deficiency matter is now closed.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation and business transformation for private equity portfolio companies and mid-market enterprises. The Company helps organizations accelerate growth, optimize operations, and create long-term enterprise value through specialized talent, technology, and AI-enabled operating models.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements typically are identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are included in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com