Analysts to Discuss How Leaders Can Harness AI and Data and Analytics, and Demonstrate Business Value in Today's Rapidly Evolving Risk Landscape

What: Gartner Enterprise Risk, Audit Compliance Conference

When: September 15-16, 2026

Where: Gaylord Texan Hotel Convention Center

1501 Gaylord Trail

Grapevine, Texas 76051 United States

Details:

Gartner experts will explore the theme "From Risk Insight to Action" during the Gartner Enterprise Risk, Audit Compliance Conference 2026. Attendees will learn how to advance their strategy, harness AI and data and analytics, demonstrate business value, and boost their team's impact in today's rapidly evolving risk landscape.

Audience and Topics:

The conference agenda covers the latest hot topics relevant to enterprise risk, audit and compliance leaders. View the full agenda to learn more about the conference experience.

Highlights of conference sessions include:

Building Smart Data Governance for an AI-Driven Enterprise

Auditing AI: Principles and Approaches

Using Incident Data to Evaluate Risk Monitoring Activity Performance

Reimagining the Compliance Operating Model for Speed, Insight and Impact

Ready Your Data for AI

Keynotes Guest Speakers:

Gartner Opening Keynote: Co-Managing Risk: How Risk Leaders and AI Partner to Transform Business Risk Ownership with Nancy Queally, Managing Vice President at Gartner, and Tegan Gebert, Vice President Advisor at Gartner

with Nancy Queally, Managing Vice President at Gartner, and Tegan Gebert, Vice President Advisor at Gartner Guest Keynote: Find a Way: A Proven Innovation Framework to Solve Problems, Accelerate Opportunity, and Sustain Growth with Josh Linkner, Serial Entrepreneur, New York Times Bestselling Author, and Venture Capital Investor at Platypus Labs

with Josh Linkner, Serial Entrepreneur, New York Times Bestselling Author, and Venture Capital Investor at Platypus Labs Guest Keynote: Momentum: The Energy to Keep Going with Suneel Gupta, Founder, Bestselling Author, Visiting Scholar at Harvard Medical School

Exhibitor Showcase

Attendees will get exclusive access to live demos and peers case studies from solution providers at the forefront of finance technology. They will have the opportunity to evaluate the solution providers and learn the best implementation practices.

Registration

To register and to find complete conference details, please visit the Gartner Enterprise Risk, Audit Compliance Conference website. Please note the early bird discount for registration on or before July 17.

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting Rob van der Meulen at rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com.

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using GartnerERAC.

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About the Gartner Enterprise Risk, Audit Compliance Conference

Taking place in Grapevine, Texas on September 15-16, 2026, and London on September 28-29, 2026, the Gartner Enterprise Risk, Audit Compliance Conference will explore how assurance leaders can translate risk insight into decisive business action in an increasingly dynamic environment. Under the theme "From Risk Insight to Action," the conference will highlight how progressive risk, audit, and compliance leaders are strengthening organizational risk reflexes, enabling faster and more effective responses to emerging threats while elevating the role of assurance within the business. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X and LinkedIn using the hashtag GartnerERAC.

About Gartner for Legal, Risk Compliance Leaders

Gartner for Legal, Risk and Compliance Leaders provides expert guidance and tools to help leaders across legal, risk, audit and compliance departments more effectively manage an increasingly complex risk landscape and build next-generation functions. Additional information is available at gartner.com/en/audit-risk and gartner.com/en/legal-compliance. Follow news and updates on LinkedIn and X. Visit the Gartner Legal and Compliance Newsroom for more information and insights.

About Gartner

Gartner (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective business and technology insights that drive smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. To learn more visit gartner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716667421/en/

Contacts:

Rob van der Meulen

Gartner

Tel +44 1784 267 892

rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com