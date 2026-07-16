Linear, USD-settled options on BTC and ETH mark the first phase of a long-term build as options activity in crypto is set to track toward levels seen across traditional derivatives markets

Kraken, one of the longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, has launched a new suite of options contracts on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), giving a broader base of professional and institutional clients access to a part of the digital asset derivatives market that Kraken expects to scale materially over the coming years.

Crypto options today are a small share of crypto derivatives activity, in contrast to traditional markets where options play a much more prominent role. Kraken expects that gap to close and is launching an options offering designed for a wider trader base.

Eligible clients can now trade European-style, cash-settled options in XBT/USD and ETH/USD on Kraken Pro, with weekly, monthly, quarterly and semi-annual expiries available at launch, initially via request-for-quote (RFQ). European clients will gain access at a later date.

Crypto options have, for much of the past decade, been the preserve of a handful of venues running contract structures built primarily for crypto-native traders. The launch of regulated bitcoin ETF options in late 2024 showed the scale of latent professional demand for options exposure in a familiar, dollar-settled format. Kraken's offering is designed to meet that demand with direct exposure to BTC and ETH within a structure professional investors already recognize.

All of Kraken's options contracts are linear and settled in US dollars, with premium, profit and loss, and settlement denominated in USD. Portfolio margin is enabled for every eligible client by default rather than as an opt-in tier, and offsetting positions reduce overall margin requirements. Spot, futures and options sit in a single unified wallet, and clients can post collateral in more than 30 different currencies, drawing on the same multi-collateral pool that supports Kraken's existing derivatives offering.

"Crypto options activity is still a fraction of what it is in traditional markets but the gap is closing as professional and institutional capital continues to move into digital assets," said Alexia Theodorou, Director of Derivatives at Kraken. "The existing options market in crypto has been built for a narrow slice of the trader base. Our offering broadens access through a straightforward, dollar-settled contract in the same account clients already use for spot and futures."

The first phase is the start of a longer build. While the initial offering is RFQ-only, future phases are expected to include a public order book to deepen price discovery as activity scales, alongside broader geographic access and wider asset coverage.

Theodorou continued: "Options are central to how sophisticated investors take positions on price, volatility and time. Bringing this capability to Kraken Pro continues the build-out of a comprehensive derivatives platform alongside spot and futures, giving clients a single venue to express directional views and manage risk."

For more information about Kraken's options offering, please visit: http://kraken.com/features/options

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the NinjaTrader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

Futures services are provided by Kraken Derivatives, which is the trading name Payward Digital Solutions Ltd. (a Bermuda company that is licensed to conduct digital asset business by the Bermuda Monetary Authority). Trading futures, derivatives and other instruments using leverage involves an element of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. Read Kraken Derivatives risk disclosure to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716785548/en/

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Press contact

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com