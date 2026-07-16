Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Pentair plc ("Pentair" or the "Company") (NYSE: PNR) and certain of its officers or directors violated federal securities laws.

On July 14, 2026, Pentair announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2026, substantially reduced its full-year financial guidance, and announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer.

Pentair disclosed that it expected second-quarter sales of approximately $930 million, representing a decline of approximately 17%, compared with the Company's prior expectation of approximately 1% sales growth. Pentair also disclosed that second-quarter adjusted earnings per share were expected to be approximately $1.12, substantially below the Company's previous guidance of between $1.47 and $1.50 per share.

Pentair further reduced its full-year 2026 guidance. The Company now expects annual sales to decline approximately 4% to 7%, compared with its prior forecast for sales growth of approximately 2% to 4%. Pentair also reduced its expected adjusted earnings per share to between $4.60 and $4.80, compared with its previous guidance of between $5.30 and $5.40 per share.

On this news, the price of Pentair common stock fell sharply, closing down approximately 15% on July 15, 2026.

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Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized, plaintiff-side class action firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from fraud and misconduct. Our attorneys have served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in major securities cases, recovering over $10 billion for institutional and individual investors.

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Source: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.