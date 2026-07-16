MassRobotics to Host Hands-On Developer Workshop for Robotics Startups Building Physical AI at the Edge

October workshop will connect MassRobotics startups with Intel engineers, edge AI technologies, and developer resources to help accelerate robotics systems from prototype to deployment.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / MassRobotics, the world's largest independent robotics and Physical AI startup hub, today announced plans to host a hands-on developer workshop for robotics startups and technical founders building AI-enabled systems at the edge.

The workshop, scheduled for October 6, 2026 at the MassRobotics facility in Boston, will give participating startups direct access to Intel engineers, edge AI technologies, software resources, and practical technical guidance designed to help robotics developers build, optimize, and scale physical AI systems.

As robotics companies move from prototype to deployment, they face increasingly complex technical demands around real-time AI inference, sensor processing, workload consolidation, power efficiency, software portability, and scalable edge compute. The workshop, featuring Intel, is designed to help startups explore how edge AI hardware and software resources can support these challenges as robotics systems become more intelligent, autonomous, and commercially ready.

Participants can expect a practical, developer-focused session covering topics such as physical AI at the edge, robotics workload consolidation, AI inference, software-defined robotics, and the role of integrated hardware and software platforms in helping startups move from lab demonstrations to scalable deployments. Startups will have the opportunity to engage with Intel's robotics and edge AI technology portfolio, share feedback with Intel engineers, explore technical questions, and identify areas for potential follow-up collaboration.

The workshop will bring together a curated group of MassRobotics resident startups , technical founders, robotics developers, and engineers working across areas such as AI-enabled robotics, healthcare robotics, industrial automation, smart manufacturing, computer vision, autonomous systems, and edge AI.

"We are thrilled to work with Intel to bring this kind of hands-on technical engagement to our startup community," said Tom Ryden, Executive Director, MassRobotics. "Our founders are building the next generation of robotics companies, and access to engineering expertise, developer resources, and edge AI technologies can help them solve real deployment challenges faster."

"Robotics is entering a new era of Physical AI, where robots must perceive, reason, and act autonomously in real-world environments," said Nagesh Puppala, general manager of robotics at Intel. "Intel is helping developers build that future through edge AI technologies, open software resources, and ecosystem partnerships that accelerate the path from robotics prototype to commercial deployment."

As a MassRobotics ecosystem sponsor , Intel will additionally serve as a Steering Committee member (2026-27 cohort) for the MassRobotics Healthcare Robotics Startup Catalyst . The program connects early-stage healthcare robotics startups with senior-level industry mentors who provide guidance, open doors across their networks, and help startups achieve concrete commercial goals over a five-month engagement. Intel's participation will bring additional perspective on edge AI, Physical AI, compute infrastructure, and scalable deployment considerations for healthcare robotics companies working toward commercialization.

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the world's largest independent robotics and Physical AI startup hub, based in Boston, MA. Its mission is to help create and scale successful robotics and connected device companies by providing entrepreneurs with the workspace, resources, and community they need to develop, prototype, and commercialize their products. MassRobotics convenes a global ecosystem of startups, corporate sponsors, investors, and academic institutions to advance the future of robotics and physical AI. Learn more at massrobotics.org.

Media Contact

Sayo Tirrell | MassRobotics

info@massrobotics.org | massrobotics.org

SOURCE: MassRobotics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/massrobotics-to-host-hands-on-developer-workshop-for-robotics-sta-1191016