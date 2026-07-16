Facility Management Market worth $205.36 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Facility Management Market is expected to reach USD 205.36 billion by 2032 from USD 69.38 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 19.8%.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Facility Management Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Facility Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 61.08 billion

USD 61.08 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 69.38 billion

USD 69.38 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 205.36 billion

USD 205.36 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 19.8%

Facility Management Market Trends & Insights:

The market is being driven by increasing investments in digital transformation, smart buildings, and sustainability initiatives.

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.6%.

The BFSI segment accounted for a 11.1% share in 2026.

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow fastest from 2026 to 2032.

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The Facility Management Market is evolving beyond traditional building maintenance to become a strategic function that improves business continuity, occupant well-being, and asset performance. Organizations are increasingly investing in integrated facility management platforms that connect workplace services, maintenance operations, space utilization, energy management, and compliance into a centralized operating environment. The growing demand for hybrid workplaces, sustainable infrastructure, and resilient facilities is encouraging enterprises to replace fragmented legacy systems with cloud-based, data-driven solutions. As digitalization accelerates across commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants, and public infrastructure, facility management is becoming essential for improving operational agility while reducing lifecycle costs.

By solution, the facility property management segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.

Facility property management continues to represent the largest solution segment as organizations seek centralized control over increasingly diverse real estate portfolios. Modern property management platforms combine lease administration, asset lifecycle management, occupancy planning, maintenance scheduling, contractor coordination, and financial reporting into a unified environment. Rising investments in mixed-use developments, corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, and commercial office spaces are driving demand for solutions that improve operational visibility while maximizing asset utilization. Vendors such as MRI Software, Planon, and IBM continue to expand their property management capabilities by integrating workplace management, predictive maintenance, and portfolio analytics, enabling organizations to optimize operating costs while improving tenant and employee experiences.

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By vertical, the IT &ITeS segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The IT & ITeS sector is expected to witness the fastest adoption of facility management solutions as organizations expand digital workplaces, global delivery centers, and hyperscale office campuses. Technology companies require highly efficient facilities that support business continuity, employee collaboration, cybersecurity, and sustainability objectives. Facility management platforms enable IT organizations to automate workplace services, optimize hybrid workspace utilization, monitor critical assets, and improve energy efficiency across distributed office locations. Increasing investments in AI-enabled workplaces, smart campuses, and cloud-first operating models continue to strengthen demand for integrated facility management solutions throughout the technology sector.

North America is projected to register the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market due to its extensive commercial building base, high penetration of outsourced facility services, and early adoption of intelligent building technologies. Organizations across healthcare, government, life sciences, education, data centers, and corporate real estate are increasingly deploying cloud-based facility management platforms to improve asset reliability, workforce productivity, and regulatory compliance. The region also benefits from strong investments in smart building modernization, workplace experience initiatives, and sustainability programs aimed at reducing operational costs and carbon emissions. The presence of leading facility management vendors, mature technology infrastructure, and continuous investment in connected building ecosystems further reinforces North America's leadership position in the global market.

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Top Companies in Facility Management Market:

The Top Companies Facility Management Market are CBRE Group (US), Jones Lang Lasalle (US), Nemetschek (Germany), Johnson Controls (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Fortive (US), MRI Software (US), Eptura (US), Planon (Netherlands), Apleona Group (Germany), Cushman & Wakefield (US), Sodexo (France), and Aramark (US).

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