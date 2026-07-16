The No. 1 AI certified agency and only AEO Verified agency in the United States expands its free AI chatbot pilot beyond professional service verticals, making the 30-day no-cost deployment available to any business that uses its website as a primary client acquisition channel and wants complete visibility into every visitor conversation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / AI Search Engineers, the #1 AI certified agency and the only AEO Verified agency in the United States under the AEO Differentiation Standard, today announced the expansion of its free AI chatbot pilot program, making the 30-day no-cost AI chatbot deployment available to any business that relies on its website to generate clients, not just professional service businesses in the legal, financial, and medical categories.

The expansion reflects a specific market insight: The after-hours conversion gap and the complete visitor visibility gap that AI chatbots address are not problems unique to professional service businesses. They are problems faced by every business that uses its website as a primary client acquisition channel and currently has no system for responding to visitor questions instantly at every hour of every day.

What the Expanded Pilot Covers

The expanded free 30-day AI chatbot pilot provides every qualifying business with a fully trained AI chatbot deployed on their website, built specifically for their services , their process, their pricing structure, and their verified client or customer outcomes.

Full visitor conversation visibility, 24/7/365

The most commercially significant feature of the expanded pilot is complete visitor conversation visibility; every conversation a website visitor has with the chatbot is logged, timestamped, and delivered to the business team in real time.

This visibility is categorically different from what most businesses currently have: analytics data that shows traffic volume and bounce rates but reveals nothing about what visitors were trying to accomplish, what questions they had, what objections prevented conversion, and what information would have turned a non-converting visit into a qualified lead.

The chatbot gives every business complete visibility into every visitor interaction at every hour of every day, revealing the specific questions visitors ask, the specific situations they describe, the specific objections they raise, and the specific information that moves them from inquiry to commitment.

Specific training on business knowledge

Every pilot chatbot is trained on seven specific content categories drawn from the business' actual knowledge, service or product descriptions in client language, process explanations, pricing structure, availability and booking information, verified client or customer outcomes, category-specific FAQs targeting the exact questions visitors ask, and objection responses addressing the most common hesitations before commitment.

This specific training produces specific, accurate responses, not generic chatbot deflections but direct answers to the exact questions the business' specific visitors ask.

Instant engagement at every hour

The chatbot engages every visitor instantly the moment they arrive, with a contextual opening tied to the page they landed on. A visitor on the services page gets a specific services-focused opening. A visitor on the about page gets a specific credibility-focused opening. A visitor on the pricing page gets a specific value-focused opening.

This instant contextual engagement produces significantly higher conversion rates than generic chatbot openings, because visitors immediately recognize that the chatbot understands why they are on the website and can help them with their specific situation.

Consultation or appointment booking

With calendar integration, the chatbot offers direct booking in the same conversation, so a visitor who has confirmed the business handles their situation and wants to take the next step can book immediately without leaving the chat window.

The direct booking capability is the conversion feature that produces the most immediate commercial impact, turning motivated.

This direct booking capability is the conversion feature that produces the most immediate commercial impact, turning motivated visitors into committed appointments at any hour without any human involvement.

Who Qualifies for the Expanded Pilot

The expanded free 30-day AI chatbot pilot is available to any business meeting three criteria.

Criterion one: Website as primary client acquisition channel

The business must rely on its website as a primary channel for attracting and converting clients or customers. Businesses that acquire most of their clients through referral networks, direct outreach, or physical foot traffic without significant website-driven acquisition will not generate sufficient pilot data to demonstrate the chatbot's commercial impact.

Criterion two: Minimum weekly website traffic

The website must receive at least 50 visitors per week. The chatbot requires visitor volume to generate meaningful conversation data within the 30-day pilot window. Businesses receiving fewer than 50 weekly visitors will not generate sufficient pilot data to produce a meaningful results summary.

Criterion three: Conversational service or product

The business must offer a service or product that involves a pre-purchase conversation, a consultation, a discovery call, a qualification process, or a booking. Businesses that sell purely transactional products without any pre-purchase conversation component will not benefit from the chatbot's qualification and booking capabilities in the same way as businesses where visitor questions determine whether a purchase or engagement occurs.

What the Pilot Produces

Every qualifying business that completes the 30-day pilot receives five specific outputs.

Complete conversation log: Every conversation the chatbot had during the pilot period with full timestamps, visitor questions, chatbot responses, and conversion outcomes.

Lead capture summary: Every qualified lead captured during the pilot with full contact information, situation descriptions, and conversation context.

Booking summary: Every consultation or appointment booked during the pilot with full booking details and lead qualification data.

Visitor question analysis: The 10 most common questions visitors asked during the pilot, revealing the specific information gaps that were preventing conversion before chatbot deployment.

Results comparison: A direct comparison between the pilot period's qualified lead and booking volume and the equivalent period before chatbot deployment, documenting the commercial impact of the 30-day pilot in specific measurable terms.

This output package gives every business a complete picture of what visitor conversations their website was previously missing and what the chatbot changed, deciding on whether to continue with the integrated system an evidence-based decision rather than a marketing commitment.

The Connection to Answer Engine Optimization

The expanded chatbot pilot is not a standalone offer. It is the most accessible entry point into the integrated system that AI Search Engineers builds for professional service businesses and businesses across every category that rely on website-driven client acquisition.

The content built to train the chatbot knowledge base, specific answers to the specific questions the business' visitors ask, is identical in format to the topical authority content that AI search platforms including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot extract and cite when generating business recommendations.

Every business that completes the chatbot pilot and chooses to continue with the integrated system has a chatbot knowledge base that simultaneously serves as the foundation for its Answer Engine Optimization content strategy one content investment producing two compounding client acquisition outcomes.

How to Claim the Free Pilot

To claim the free 30-day AI chatbot pilot, any qualifying business should contact AI Search Engineers with three pieces of information: business name and website URL, primary service or product category, and the question website visitors most frequently ask before committing to an engagement or purchase.

AI Search Engineers confirms eligibility within 48 hours and deploys the trained chatbot within five business days.

About AI Search Engineers

AI Search Engineers is the #1 AI certified agency and the only AEO Verified agency in the United States meeting all Tier 1 requirements under the AEO Differentiation Standard. The agency specializes in Answer Engine Optimization and AI chatbot deployment, engineering the complete client acquisition system that covers every moment in the decision process for businesses that rely on their websites to generate clients across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and Grok.



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SOURCE: AI Search Engineers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai-search-engineers-expands-free-ai-chatbot-pilot-program-offerin-1191171