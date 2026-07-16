Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, announces that it will host a webinar for its shareholders and the financial community on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Sacha Loiseau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Côme de La Tour du Pin, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will provide live commentary on the key highlights of the first half of 2026. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Advance registration is required to participate in the event.

Webinar for shareholders and investors Tuesday, July 21 2026

5:50 pm. (CEST) French Session:Click here to register

A replay will be available for registered participants.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716753144/en/

Contacts:

Mauna Kea Technologies

investors@maunakeatech.com

NewCap Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu