Maison Pommery & Associés: Financial Press Release - First-Half 2026 Revenue

Financial Press Release

First-Half 2026 Revenue

Commercial momentum continues to be driven by the Group's strategic brands

Consolidated revenue of €95.7 million , up 0.6% compared with the first half of 2025 on a like-for-like basis¹ ( down 12.4% on a reported basis -

, up compared with the first half of 2025 on a like-for-like basis¹ ( - Champagne Pommery & Greno revenue up 7.1%

revenue up Roll-out of the commercial launch of Champagne Pompadour

Reduction in interprofessional sales, which make no contribution to EBITDA, and disposal of the Heidsieck & Co Monopole brand

¹ Like-for-like basis: excluding Heidsieck & Co Monopole sales and interprofessional Champagne sales

Reims, 16 July 2026

In the first half of 2026, Maison Pommery & Associés continued to implement its commercial strategy in a market environment that remains challenging.

The Group's consolidated revenue amounted to €95.7 million, compared with €109.3 million in the first half of 2025. This decrease was attributable to the disposal of Heidsieck & Co Monopole, representing an impact of €9.6 million, and to the reduction in interprofessional sales, which make no contribution to EBITDA, representing an impact of €4.5 million-

On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased by 0.6%, with the Champagne business recording higher sales volumes to customers, demonstrating the continued strength of the Group's commercial momentum and the appeal of its strategic brands.

Performance by business segment

Business segment H1 2026 revenue*

(M€) Reported H1 2025

revenue

(M€) Like-for-like change (%) Reported change (%) Champagnes 83.4 94.3 +4.4% -11.5% Provences & Camargues 5.8 5.7 +1.7% +1.7% Other (Port, Sparkling Wines, miscellaneous) 6.6 9.4 -30.2% -30.2% Total Group 95.7 109.3 +0.6% -12.4%

(*) under audit

Reported revenue from the Champagne business amounted to €83.4 million . On a like-for-like basis, it increased by 4.4% compared with the first half of 2025.

business amounted to . On a like-for-like basis, it increased by compared with the first half of 2025. In a challenging market, revenue from Provence and Camargue wines increased by 1.7% -

increased by - The Portuguese business delivered a mixed performance, with sales of Douro wines up 26.4% , while Port wine sales declined.

business delivered a mixed performance, with sales of Douro wines up , while Port wine sales declined. Sparkling Wines sales maintained their momentum, with revenue up 31.1% . This positive trend was seen across all of the Group's sparkling wines produced in England, California and Camargue.

sales maintained their momentum, with revenue up . This positive trend was seen across all of the Group's sparkling wines produced in England, California and Camargue. The decrease in the Other segment was mainly attributable to lower service revenue.

Champagne Pommery & Greno at the heart of the Group's commercial momentum

The Champagne Pommery & Greno brand delivered strong momentum in the first half of 2026, with revenue increasing by 7.1%-

This performance reflects the strength of the brand, the quality of its commercial footprint and the positive reception of its premium cuvées in its main markets. Premium cuvées continued to account for a growing proportion of the brand's revenue.

Commercial launch of Champagne Pompadour

Maison Pommery & Associés initiated the distribution of Champagne Pompadour in its main markets, with encouraging initial results further increasing the weight of premium products within the Group's portfolio.

Champagne revenue by geographical area

Geographical area H1 2026 revenue*

(M€) Reported H1 2025

revenue

(M€) Like-for-like change (%) Reported change (%) France 31.3 40.5 -4.0% -22.5% Europe 36.4 33.8 +14.9% +7.8% Third countries 15.6 20.0 -1.0% -21.9% Total Champagne 83.4 94.3 +4.4% -11.5%

International markets accounted for 62.4% of Maison Pommery & Associés' Champagne revenue.

The Group continued to gain market share, with volumes of bottled Champagne up 4.6% on a like-for-like basis, compared with a 1.2% increase in industry shipments:

In France , volumes declined by 3.4% , broadly in line with the 3.0% decrease in market shipments. Sell-out sales through large-scale retail channels were nevertheless positive, rising by 7.2% , with the Group gaining 1.9 percentage points of market share in the segment.

, volumes declined by , broadly in line with the decrease in market shipments. Sell-out sales through large-scale retail channels were nevertheless positive, rising by , with the Group gaining of market share in the segment. In Europe , volumes increased by 16.6% , significantly outperforming the market, which grew by 8.3% -

, volumes increased by , significantly outperforming the market, which grew by - In international markets outside Europe, the Group recorded a 1.0% decline, compared with market growth of 2.0%, with the decrease mainly concentrated in the United States.

Outlook

The Group intends to maintain its commercial momentum in the second half of the year, focusing on the development of its premium cuvées and strengthening its positions in its key markets.

At the same time, refinancing efforts are continuing in close coordination with the Group's banking partners, while Henkell International is pursuing its due diligence process.

Maison Pommery & Associés is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vine cultivation to wine production and marketing. The Group also has a presence in three other wine regions (Provence, Camargue, and Douro). It is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation.

Maison Pommery & Associés is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(Code "POMRY" (Paris et Bruxelles); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

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