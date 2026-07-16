Cameron-Cole Achieves Alameda County SLEB Certification

Cameron-Cole Strengthens Local Partnerships in Alameda County Small, Local, Emerging Business (SLEB) Program Certification

ALAMEDA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Cameron-Cole, LLC is pleased to announce that it has been officially certified as a Small, Local, Emerging Business (SLEB) by Alameda County, reinforcing the firm's commitment to delivering high-quality environmental consulting and engineering services while supporting local economic growth.

The certification (No. 25-00114) is effective from November 3, 2025, through October 31, 2026, and recognizes Cameron-Cole as a qualified small business under Alameda County's SLEB Program for NAICS codes 541620 (Environmental Consulting Services) and 562910 (Remediation Services).

"Achieving SLEB certification is a significant milestone for Cameron-Cole and underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality environmental solutions while investing in the communities we serve," said Michael Stephenson, Principal Scientist and Regional Manager. "This designation strengthens our ability to partner with Alameda County and other local agencies, expand opportunities for collaboration, and continue driving sustainable, science-based outcomes that create lasting value for our clients and the region."

The SLEB Program is designed to promote the participation of small and local businesses in county contracting. As a certified SLEB, Cameron-Cole gains access to several key opportunities, including:

Inclusion in Alameda County's Local Vendor Database

Eligibility for up to a 10% bid preference on applicable County contracts

Increased visibility for partnership opportunities with larger firms seeking SLEB participation

Through this certification, Cameron-Cole is well positioned to further expand its collaboration with Alameda County agencies and partners, contributing to infrastructure, environmental remediation, and sustainability initiatives across the region. In addition to pursuing direct contracting opportunities, Cameron-Cole is available to support teaming partners as a subcontractor, helping prime consultants and contractors meet Alameda County's SLEB participation requirements and thresholds on eligible County projects.

Cameron-Cole remains committed to delivering innovative, science-based solutions that help clients navigate complex environmental challenges while supporting resilient communities.

About Cameron-Cole

Established in 2001 as an independent environmental services firm, Cameron-Cole, an ADEC Innovation, is a leading provider of fully integrated environmental risk, compliance, and assurance solutions. With six offices across the US, Cameron-Cole provides site and resource assessment and remediation and optimization solutions that stand the test of time. Committed to delivering services and solutions that are a product of collaboration between resources and expertise, Cameron-Cole's solutions recognize the social, economic, and environmental implications of every project.

For more information, visit cameron-cole.com.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations, a leading provider of integrated expertise, software, data, and people, delivers solutions across Environmental Risk, Compliance & Assurance; Sustainability & ESG; and Outsourcing & Impact Sourcing. For nearly 30 years, ADEC Innovations has advanced sustainable business and operational practices around the world by harnessing and transforming information into knowledge and reshaping risk into positive impact and value. With a network of 4,000 employees across 19 countries, ADEC Innovations develops and offers innovative products and services that help governments, coalitions, and businesses worldwide meet their evolving needs and drive organizational value in a world where impact matters.

For more information, visit adec-innovations.com.

ADEC Innovations

250 Commerce (210)

Irvine, CA 92602

United States

Contact Information

Jacki Fricke

Director, Marketing

Marketing@cameron-cole.com

SOURCE: Cameron-Cole

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cameron-cole-achieves-alameda-county-sleb-certification-1190529