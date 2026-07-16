The ASSEMBLY Show and The Quality Show 2026 Expand Industry Partnerships to Deliver a More Comprehensive Manufacturing Experience

New Collaborations with Quality, Electronics, Smart Factory, and STEM Organizations Create Unmatched Opportunities for Learning, Innovation, and Workforce Development

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / The ASSEMBLY Show and The Quality Show, today announced an expanded lineup of strategic partnerships, including the debut of the RTLS Alliance Factory Intelligence Pavilion and new educational programming with ASQ, for their 2026 events, taking place October 27-29 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Designed to provide attendees with access to the latest technologies, technical education, and industry expertise, the co-located events continue to broaden their reach through collaborations with leading organizations representing quality, electronics manufacturing, smart factory innovation, and workforce development. Together with SMTA International, the events create one of North America's most comprehensive gatherings for manufacturing professionals.

"Manufacturing is evolving rapidly, and success depends on collaboration across every discipline -from assembly and quality to automation, electronics, data intelligence, and workforce development," said Bill DeYoe, Executive Director, Manufacturing Technologies, BNP Media. "Our partnerships bring together some of the industry's most respected organizations to create an event that reflects the future of manufacturing while delivering real-world strategies attendees can implement immediately."

A cornerstone of the event is The Quality Show, presented by Quality magazine, which brings together suppliers and solution providers focused on inspection, testing, metrology, and process improvement. Manufacturing professionals will discover technologies designed to improve consistency, strengthen production accuracy, and enhance product performance throughout the manufacturing lifecycle.

The event will also feature a significant presence from the American Society for Quality (ASQ), which will once again host a dedicated area on the exhibit floor offering complimentary 15-minute educational presentations throughout exhibit hall hours. These short-format sessions make it easy for attendees to learn from ASQ experts without stepping away from the exhibit floor, with topics covering standards, certification, continuous improvement, quality management, and real-world strategies for improving manufacturing performance.

Further strengthening the quality education program, the ASQ Measurement Quality Division (MQD) will co-locate its annual conference with The Quality Show for the first time. Centered on the theme, Measurement Confidence: Turning Quality into Manufacturing Excellence, the conference will take place on Monday and Tuesday before the exhibit hall opens, featuring tutorials on core quality tools, measurement science, calibration, quality management systems, ISO standards, laboratory best practices, and the growing role of AI in quality. MQD will also extend its presence onto the show floor Wednesday with a dedicated Learning Theater offering additional educational presentations for attendees.

Electronics manufacturing will once again take center stage as SMTA International returns alongside The ASSEMBLY Show. The internationally recognized conference brings together electronics manufacturing professionals from around the world to exchange technical knowledge, discuss emerging technologies, and explore innovations shaping the future of electronics assembly, surface mount technology (SMT), and advanced manufacturing.

Highlighting the growing importance of smart factory technologies, The ASSEMBLY Show will introduce the new RTLS Alliance Factory Intelligence Pavilion. Developed in partnership with the RTLS Alliance Ecosystem, the vender-neutral pavilion will showcase how real-time location systems (RTLS) are helping manufacturers improve production throughput, maximize asset utilization, streamline compliance and traceability, and gain greater visibility across their operations. Through live demonstrations, attendees will see RTLS technologies in action, connect one-on-one with industry experts to discuss their operational challenges, and gain practical, vendor-neutral insights into implementing RTLS within their own facilities.

"Our attendees are looking beyond automation - they want connected factories powered by intelligent data," said DeYoe. "The RTLS Alliance Factory Intelligence Pavilion showcases technologies that are helping manufacturers make smarter, faster decisions through real-time visibility and operational intelligence."

The ASSEMBLY Show also continues its commitment to inspiring the next generation of manufacturing professionals through its partnership with FIRST Illinois. Students participating in FIRST LEGO League (FLL), FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC), and FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) will showcase their engineering, programming, and robotics skills while demonstrating creativity, teamwork, and innovation driving the next generation of manufacturing talent. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with student teams, experience robotics demonstrations, and see firsthand how STEM education is preparing future engineers and manufacturing leaders.

"Developing tomorrow's workforce is just as important as advancing today's technology," added DeYoe. "Our partnership with FIRST Illinois highlights the incredible talent entering manufacturing and demonstrates how STEM education is preparing students for rewarding careers in engineering, automation, and advanced manufacturing."

Together, these partnerships enhance an event featuring hundreds of exhibitors, expert-led conference sessions, live equipment demonstrations, Learning Theater presentations, new Learning HUBS, networking events, and hands-on opportunities covering every aspect of modern manufacturing-from assembly automation and robotics to quality inspection, artificial intelligence, electronics manufacturing, smart factories, and workforce development.

The ASSEMBLY Show and The Quality Show 2026 will take place October 27-29, 2026, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Manufacturing professionals who register by September 11, 2026, will receive a $100 discount on the pre-conference education program, along with complimentary access to the exhibit halls to explore the latest equipment, technologies, and solutions shaping the future of manufacturing. For more information or to register, visit TheAssemblyShow.com. For exhibitor information, visit TheAssemblyShow.com/become-exhibitor.

The ASSEMBLY Show is the leading trade event and conference for assembly technology, equipment, and products in the United States. Produced by BNP Media, the event brings together suppliers, buyers, and industry experts to connect, learn, and explore the latest innovations in manufacturing assembly. The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY, the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products.

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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-assembly-show-and-the-quality-show-2026-expand-industry-partnerships-to-de-1191923