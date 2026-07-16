Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics partners with Doosan Robotics to provide industrial cobot users with a turnkey software stack for physical AI and corresponding integration services.

Grid Dynamics offerings enable Doosan cobot users to solve advanced robotic automation use cases such as processing and inspection of complex-geometry objects, assembly with variability, and packaging of unseen and deformable items.

This partnership positions Grid Dynamics to address the fast-growing physical AI market with applied end-to-end solutions including foundational AI components, software platforms, integration services, and hardware for a broad range of manufacturing and logistics companies.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a premier AI transformation partner for the Fortune 1000, announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with Doosan Robotics, a global leader in collaborative robot solutions, delivering cutting-edge AI robotics to 45 countries worldwide.

Grid Dynamics offers Doosan cobot users a GAIN Platform for Physical AI, which enables rapid creation of advanced robotic manipulation workflows, deployment of the latest physical AI models, and optimization and monitoring of robotic lines using digital twins. The GAIN Platform for Physical AI and corresponding integration services enable industrial users to solve advanced robotic automation use cases such as processing and inspection of complex-geometry objects, assembly with variability, and packaging of unseens and deformable items, which are not tractable for traditional robotics software.

The partnership aims to accelerate the joint go-to-market strategy for the integrated hardware and software physical AI stack provided by Doosan Robotics and Grid Dynamics, offer turnkey physical AI solutions to industrial users, and extend the R&D effort around robotics policy control.

"Our mission is to provide industrial users with production-grade solutions for unlocking high-value use cases such as dual-arm assembly and packaging," said Ilya Katsov, CTO, Americas for Grid Dynamics. "Our partnership with Doosan enables the full-stack solution approach and more efficient go-to-market execution using global footprints of both companies."

"This collaboration with Grid Dynamics is a powerful alignment of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI robotics with a partner whose expertise and global footprint simplify the deployment of advanced automation," said Michael Ryu, General Manager Head of Doosan Robotics Europe. "It allows us to accelerate the delivery of full-stack physical AI solutions, ensuring our cobot users can easily access and leverage the power of collaborative robots, the latest AI technology, and a global engineering network."

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a premier AI transformation partner for the Fortune 1000. We combine deep AI expertise with proven enterprise-scale delivery to help clients identify where to invest in AI, build systems that work at scale, and capture real business value from AI deployments. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our nearly two decades of technology leadership and pioneering enterprise AI expertise. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Doosan Robotics

Doosan Robotics is a global leader in collaborative robot solutions, delivering cutting-edge AI robotics to 45 countries worldwide. The company is focused on creating intuitive automation solutions that are accessible to anyone. Their product lineup features advanced software applications, easy-to-use interfaces, and innovations like the exclusive Cockpit feature on their cobots, which allows for direct, manual interaction for enhanced safety and easier programming. Doosan's AI-based robot solutions, such as the award-winning "Scan Go," leverage perception-based learning and physics-informed AI combined with 3D vision, enabling advanced mobile automation for complex tasks like sanding and grinding on curved surfaces.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the expected benefits of our capabilities and our company's future growth including with customers and partners. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to achieve expected benefits, any factors limiting our capabilities, the benefits of our services and products, and our company's growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of Grid Dynamics' annual report on Form 10-K filed March 5, 2026, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

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Media Contact:

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investorrelations@griddynamics.com