Mount Laurel, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - LiLi Tile, a family-led handmade tile company with over 20 years in the construction materials industry, today announced the addition of AI-assisted pattern generation to its custom tile design platform at lilitilecustomizer.com. The new capability allows homeowners, interior designers, and architects to design entirely original tile patterns and have them handcrafted to order, with a production lead time of 12 to 14 weeks from design confirmation to delivery.





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LiLi Tile customers have previously been able to select from the company's catalog of over 500 handcrafted tile styles and customize color combinations, grout color, and layout configurations through the existing design platform. The newly added AI functionality extends that capability by enabling users to generate original patterns that go beyond the existing catalog - producing custom handmade cement tile designs built to a specific space, project, or design brief.

"Our customers have always been able to personalize our existing designs," said Lyssia Katan, Head of Brand at LiLi Tile. "What the AI capability adds is the ability to start from a completely different place - to create a pattern that doesn't exist yet and have it handcrafted in 12 to 14 weeks. That level of customization has not been broadly accessible in the handmade tile category before now."

Designs created through the updated platform are submitted to LiLi Tile's in-house design team for review, refinement, and photo proof confirmation before entering production. Each tile is handcrafted by skilled artisans using traditional hydraulic press and hand-pour methods, the same production process that has defined cement tile manufacturing since the 1850s. Custom orders are available with a minimum of 10 boxes, making bespoke handmade tile design accessible for residential renovations as well as large-scale commercial and hospitality applications.

The company was recently recognized by Digital Journal as one of the top handmade tile brands designers are currently specifying, with the publication citing LiLi Tile's design depth, in-stock availability, and exclusive artist collaboration collections as key factors in its selection.

LiLi Tile's full catalog spans cement tile, zellige, terracotta, terrazzo, porcelain, and ceramic, all designed in the United States and produced by artisans in Vietnam, Morocco, Spain, and Thailand. The company ships from a fully stocked New Jersey warehouse and serves homeowners, interior designers, architects, and commercial clients including hotel, restaurant, and Parade of Homes projects across the United States. A dedicated trade program is available for design professionals specifying tile across multiple projects.

The AI-assisted custom tile design platform is available at https://lilitilecustomizer.com/how-it-works.



LiLi Tile's full catalog, trade program, and installation resources are available at lilitile.com.

About LiLi Tile

LiLi Tile is a family-owned handmade tile company based in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. Founded over 20 years ago in the construction materials industry, the company pivoted in 2014 toward artisan tile design with a focus on color, craftsmanship, and cultural authenticity. LiLi Tile's collections span cement tile, zellige, terracotta, terrazzo, porcelain, and ceramic, all designed in the United States and produced by skilled artisans in Vietnam, Morocco, Spain, and Thailand. The company ships from a fully stocked New Jersey warehouse and serves homeowners, designers, architects, and commercial clients across the United States. For more information, visit lilitile.com.

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Source: Lili Tile