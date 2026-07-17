



TOKYO // Makati City, Philippines, July 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Japan and the Philippines established diplomatic relations in 1956, laying the foundation for decades of friendship, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange. Seventy years later, 2026 marks the Philippines-Japan Friendship Year, celebrating a partnership that continues to create meaningful opportunities for both nations.Against the backdrop of this enduring relationship, JCB - the only international payment brand based in Japan - entered the Philippine market in 1996 with a vision to bring Japanese excellence in payments closer to Filipino consumers. Over the past three decades, JCB has grown alongside Filipino cardholders by delivering seamless payment experiences and creating more opportunities for them to experience Japan through travel benefits, merchant partnerships, and collaborations with Japanese brands in both countries.As JCB celebrates its 30th anniversary in the Philippines, the company is proud to join the commemoration of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines, reaffirming its role as a bridge between the two nations. Through trusted partnerships and carefully curated experiences inspired by Japanese culture, JCB continues to bring Japan closer to Filipino consumers while strengthening the enduring connection between the two countries.To mark these shared milestones, JCB is launching a year-long celebration showcasing the connections it has fostered over the past three decades - from immersive cultural experiences and merchant collaborations to anniversary events and exclusive promotions inspired by the best of Japan.JCB will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special event at the SM Mega Fashion Hall from September 25 to 27, 2026. More than a celebration of a company milestone, the event will also honor 70 years of friendship between Japan and the Philippines, showcasing how JCB has contributed to strengthening ties between the two nations through cultural exchange, trusted partnerships, and shared experiences. The event will bring together JCB Cardholders, banking partners, merchants, and guests for a vibrant showcase of Japanese culture and meaningful collaborations, underscoring JCB's commitment to creating experiences that go beyond payments.To further commemorate these milestones, JCB is introducing a series of anniversary-themed promotions inspired by Japan and its longstanding friendship with the Philippines. These limited-time offers invite JCB Cardholders to experience Japanese culture and lifestyles through exclusive collaborations with participating partners.- Japan visa application for PHP 30 (July 1 to 31, 2026)- USD 30 off Japan Airlines (JAL) flights (Booking period: July 15 to 31, 2026; travel period: July 15, 2026, to May 31, 2027)- Ramen for PHP 30 at Ramen Kuroda (Every Tuesday from July 14 to September 29, 2026)- 30% off at Mitsukoshi Fresh and Beauty (July 16 to August 16, 2026)For JCB Philippines Country Manager Wataru Tamura, JCB's 30th anniversary represents far more than a corporate milestone."For us, this milestone is a celebration of the lasting relationships, shared experiences, and cultural connections JCB has built with Filipino cardholders over the past three decades," said Tamura. "JCB remains committed to serving as a bridge between the two nations by creating meaningful partnerships and introducing more Filipino people to Japanese culture. Through these exclusive promotions and collaborations, we hope to bring people closer to the richness of Japanese culture and the warmth of Filipino hospitality, while creating memorable experiences that inspire future journeys together."Thirty years after establishing its presence in the Philippines, JCB continues to evolve in step with the changing lifestyles of Filipino consumers while staying true to the Japanese values of innovation, trust, and hospitality.For more information on JCB's 30th anniversary promotions, offers from participating merchants, and the full promotional mechanics, visit the JCB Philippines website or follow JCB Philippines on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates. To enjoy these exclusive benefits, apply for a JCB Card today. Terms and conditions apply. Promotional periods, eligibility requirements, and redemption mechanics may vary per offer.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.