Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Riyadh cemented its status as the world's most vibrant sandbox for interactive media as the Global Games Show Riyadh held from 29-30th June, concluded its highly anticipated two-day B2B run. Shifting focus away from traditional console lifecycles, the event leaned heavily into technological innovations that transformed the back end of game development, including cloud gaming, AR/VR, and automated AI game design. It also focused on an emerging gaming platform: mobile phones.Defying the challenges of the prevailing geopolitical landscape, organized by VAP Group and powered by Times Of Games, the event emerged as a resounding success. Co-located with Global AI Show Riyadh and Global Blockchain Show Riyadh, the two-day summit attracted 15,000+ registrations, welcomed 6,723 attendees, featured 100+ global speakers and 100 exhibitors, and convened a 70% CXO-level delegation from 80+ countries. Bringing together game developers, publishers, Web3 gaming pioneers, esports leaders, investors, content creators, technology providers, and policymakers, the event showcased how gaming is rapidly evolving into a multi-billion-dollar global ecosystem at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, immersive technologies, digital ownership, and entertainment. The event also witnessed the announcement of VAP Group's most ambitious initiative yet- The launch of VAP Ventures, a strategic initiative to back 100 startups by 2030 and accelerate the next chapter of the global innovation ecosystem.The Global Intersection For Entertainment And Digital EntertainmentThe Global Games Show opened with a keynote by Johnson Yeh, Founder & CEO of Ambrus Studio, who explored the future of immersive gaming, highlighting how emerging technologies are redefining player experiences beyond traditional screens.Also, a keynote by Virginia Villar Arribas, Director of the Private Sector Partnerships Service at the UN World Food Programme, who demonstrated how gaming and play can drive social impact by advancing global awareness, education, and humanitarian initiatives.The Global Games Show Riyadh attracted game studios, publishers, Web3 gaming, esports, investment, technology providers, and game communities from across the globe. The event highlighted the fact that the world of gaming and digital entertainment has evolved at an unprecedented rate. Mobile-centric ecosystems took the center stage, and the discussions at the event have established this new platform as a key economic engine.In this context, Charity Joy, CEO, Mirai said, "The future of gaming will be defined by immersive experiences, meaningful communities and the incredible talent building them. What excites us most about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the ambition, creativity and passion of its young developers. They aren't just participating in the future of gaming, they're helping create it!"Mobile gaming has also altered the competitive landscape, with discussions highlighting that expensive PCs and consoles aren't a requirement to get into esports. Games like PUBG and Mobile Legends Bang Bang set the ball rolling, and other games are following suit all over the world.Visionaries in Gaming Defined the Next Generation of GamingOver the course of the event, key visionaries and thought leaders discussed key aspects of gaming and esports. These themes and agendas included:Few Notable Speakers Included:- Johnson Yeh - Founder & CEO, Ambrus Studio- Nayef BinHumaid - Chairman of the Board, Saudi Baseball and Softball Federation- Nadeem Bakhsh - Chief Executive Officer, webook.com- Virginia Villar Arribas - Director, Private Sector Partnerships Service, UN World Food Programme (WFP)- Hassan Yusuf - Head of Partnerships, Real Madrid Foundation - Education Football Program powered by Riyadh Schools- Kanessa Muluneh - Chief Executive Officer, Rise of Fearless- Yasmina Kazitani - President, Blockchain Game AllianceFew Notable Exhibitors:- ClubMOS Technologies LLC- Cropr Digital Limited- Plotdex- JPYR- Arkonix- TorusChain Association- Smartflow- The Loopcraft- EGS- Setup Master the Art of Gaming- Venn StudioMobile Gaming and Digital Ownership At the Core of Digital EntertainmentAs mobile gaming and digital ownership rapidly evolve, their combination is redefining how digital entertainment is perceived and consumed worldwide. The agenda featured deep dives into how decentralized architectures enable new avenues for player ownership, monetization, and community engagement, rewriting the traditional dynamic between developers and their audience. Furthermore, esports pioneers and gaming founders addressed the maturity of the mobile esports ecosystem across the MENA region, Asia, and LATAM, examining the next generation of tournament structures and revenue-generation models."The future of gaming belongs to those who can bring together technology, creativity, and community. Global Games Show is where those conversations begin, and we're excited to see the ideas born in Riyadh evolve into the next generation of global gaming experiences." - Vishal Parmar, Founder & CEO, VAP GroupBuilding the Future of Gaming By Addressing the Foundational Pillars of GamingThe conclusion of Global Games Show Riyadh 2026 set the foundation for the evolution of interactive gaming and digital entertainment. The positive momentum generated by attendees, exhibitors, and speakers at this event will inform the decisions that will shape the discussions at the Global Games Show 2026 Abu Dhabi.About Global Games ShowThe Global Games Show is the ultimate B2B gaming event for the next evolution of interactive entertainment. This elite event series is dedicated to uniting major industry titans, visionary developers, and investors to map out the future of gaming.About VAP GroupWith 13+ years of expertise, VAP Group is a premier global consulting and media powerhouse driving the next wave of technology-led growth.Through its media ecosystem and flagship events, including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group connects policymakers, enterprises, and innovators worldwide, enabling strategic communications, ecosystem-building, and talent solutions.Media Enquiries: media@globalgamesshow.comSource: VAP GroupCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.