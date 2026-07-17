Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Global Blockchain Show Riyadh held from 29-30th June,2026 successfully wrapped up its exclusive two-day B2B run, charting an evolutionary path where decentralized networks, AI, and immersive digital platforms converge. The summit heavily prioritized structural tech innovations altering the back end of Web3, including chain abstraction and the massive data infrastructure needed to support future-ready enterprise tech.Defying the challenges of the prevailing geopolitical landscape, organized by VAP Group and powered by Times Of Blockchain, the event emerged as a resounding success. Co-located with Global AI Show Riyadh and Global Games Show Riyadh, the two-day summit attracted 15,000+ registrations, welcomed 6,723 attendees, featured 100+ global speakers and 100 exhibitors, and convened a 70% CXO-level delegation from 80+ countries. The event leveraged Riyadh's fast-growing position as a technological sandbox to accelerate deals between early-stage Web3 creators, enterprise infrastructure providers, and global financial backers. The event also witnessed the announcement of VAP Group's most ambitious initiative yet- The launch of VAP Ventures, a strategic initiative to back 100 startups by 2030 and accelerate the next chapter of the global innovation ecosystem.Rewriting Global Investment with Enterprise ProtocolsMain-stage sessions in Riyadh delivered an overwhelming consensus: the blockchain ecosystem has definitively decoupled from pure speculation, maturing into a friction-free, parallel economic layer. Discussions highlighted how scalable architecture and interoperable networks are modernizing global commerce, allowing enterprises to bypass cumbersome legacy systems. The panel discussions reinforced blockchain's transition from emerging technology to critical infrastructure, enabling secure digital finance, tokenized assets, and faster cross-border commerce.A central theme of the summit was the push toward "invisible blockchain." Experts detailed how gasless transactions and streamlined onboarding abstract away complex technical barriers, enabling corporations to secure digital identities and automate monetization on a multi-billion-dollar scale.The Global Blockchain Show opened with a spotlight session by Meow, Co-Founder of Jupiter where he mentioned, "Decentralized finance has demonstrated that financial systems can be transparent, programmable and globally accessible. The next phase isn't about replacing traditional finance, it's about combining the strengths of both to create a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem."The summit also featured a keynote by Shabir Momin, President & Founder of TorusChain, who shared his vision for the future of blockchain, emphasizing innovation, enterprise adoption, and the technologies shaping the next generation of decentralized ecosystems.Shaping the Decentralized HorizonThe summit explored the future of decentralized technologies through discussions on digital banking, decentralized finance (DeFi), AI and blockchain convergence, Web3 infrastructure, cybersecurity, tokenized ecosystems, digital identity, blockchain-powered enterprise transformation, and the evolution of decentralized infrastructure. Sessions also examined blockchain's role in enabling secure digital economies, intelligent automation, cross-industry innovation, and advancing Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's vision as a global hub for emerging technologies.The event featured 100+ distinguished global speakers from government, enterprise, academia, Web3, fintech, and global blockchain organizations.Few Notable Speakers Included:- Meow - Co-Founder, Jupiter- Morrad Irsane - CEO & Co-Founder, Takadao- Dr. Mohammed Abdur Rahman - Full Professor & Chairman, Department of Cyber Security & Forensic Computing, University of Prince Mugrin- Ryan Turner - Founder & CEO, Arkonix- Alona Shevtsova - Chief Executive Officer, Sends- Mr. Ulysses Demos - Chief Global Data Officer, Red Sea Global- Nishanth Kumar Pathi - Director, Cybersecurity & Governance, Gulf Air Group- Billal Yamak - Chairman & Co-Founder, Web3 Alliance of Saudi Arabia (WASA)- Mostafa Abusamra - CEO & Co-Founder, HealthyGaming of Saudi Arabia- Talal Al Hammad - Editor-in-Chief, entArabi- Shabir Momin - President & Founder, TorusChainAlongside leading blockchain founders, Web3 innovators, cybersecurity experts, fintech executives, enterprise leaders, and policymakers from across the global digital asset ecosystem, discussions centered on the future of decentralized infrastructure, intelligent finance, and the convergence of AI and blockchain technologies.The Intersect of Tokenization, Entertainment, and Intelligent NetworksA primary pillar of the 2026 agenda was the powerful convergence of Artificial Intelligence, advanced gaming models, and secure blockchain networks. Industry leaders outlined how tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi) are transforming global investment models through enhanced accessibility and digital ownership. Deep dives highlighted how these decentralized architectures create secure data provenance for both regional corporate ecosystems and global entertainment networks.The exhibition floor brought together a dynamic mix of global blockchain innovators, Web3 pioneers, infrastructure providers, and enterprise technology leaders, creating a vibrant marketplace for collaboration, investment, and next-generation digital innovation.Leading sponsors and exhibitors and other prominent Web3 ecosystem partners showcased cutting-edge solutions spanning decentralized finance, digital identity, enterprise blockchain, cybersecurity, tokenization, and intelligent infrastructure, reinforcing the event's role as a catalyst for blockchain adoption in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.Few Notable Exhibitors:- ClubMOS Technologies LLC- Cropr Digital Limited- Plotdex- JPYR- Arkonix- TorusChain Association- Smartflow- The Loopcraft- EGS- Setup Master the Art of Gaming- Venn StudioDestination Abu Dhabi: Continuing the Web3 Momentum"The conversations in Riyadh reaffirmed that the future of blockchain will be built through collaboration, not competition. Our commitment is to keep creating platforms where visionary founders, enterprises, and investors come together to build what's next." - Vishal Parmar, Founder & CEO, VAP Group.The close of the Riyadh edition signals a massive leap forward for the regional digital ecosystem. The strategic discussions and corporate partnerships established here will directly inform the agenda for the upcoming Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi.About Global Blockchain ShowThe Global Blockchain Show is the premier global conference for the decentralized ecosystem. Structured as a high-stakes business platform, it bridges the gap between the trailblazing builders architecture-ing the decentralized economy and institutional investors looking for the next breakout project.About VAP GroupWith 13+ years of expertise, VAP Group is a premier global consulting and media powerhouse driving the next wave of technology-led growth.Through its media ecosystem and flagship events, including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group connects policymakers, enterprises, and innovators worldwide, enabling strategic communications, ecosystem-building, and talent solutions.Media Enquiries: media@globalblockchainshow.comSource: VAP GroupCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.