

EQS-Media / 17.07.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

FairCap acquires InterNations in a carve-out from New Work SE Munich, 18 July 2026 - FairCap has acquired InterNations GmbH from New Work SE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Burda Digital SE. InterNations, headquartered in Munich, is the world's largest global community and information platform for people living and working abroad. Founded in 2007, InterNations connects expats, internationally mobile professionals, digital nomads, and global talent around the world. Today, the platform brings together more than 5.6 million registered members from over 200 nationalities across 420 communities worldwide, combining a leading digital platform with more than 3,000 in-person events every month. The acquisition further underlines FairCap's long-standing experience in corporate carve-outs from larger organizations. By combining operational expertise with an active sustainability approach, FairCap supports businesses in becoming operationally and financially independent companies. Under FairCap's ownership, InterNations will continue to expand its global community, strengthen its digital platform, and further develop its unique combination of online networking and in-person experiences. The existing management team will continue to lead the business and work closely with FairCap to support the company's further development. About FairCap FairCap is a European investment company founded in 2020 with offices in Munich, Milan, and Paris. The firm specializes in acquiring small and medium-sized companies in special situations, particularly corporate carve-outs, and transforming them into sustainable, independent businesses through operational excellence while considering financial, environmental, and social factors. For more information, visit https://www.fair-cap.com/ About InterNations With more than 5.6 million members across 420 cities worldwide, InterNations is the world's largest network for people living and working abroad. The platform combines online networking with more than 3,000 in-person events every month, enabling meaningful connections between internationally mobile professionals around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.internations.org/ Henning Rönneberg, CEO der New Work SE: "Throughout the sale process, FairCap proved to be a professional, pragmatic and reliable transaction partner with extensive experience in corporate carve-outs and operational transformations. Over the past few years, InterNations has successfully repositioned itself despite a challenging market environment and today benefits from a strong, globally connected community. We are pleased to have found a new owner in FairCap that is well positioned to support InterNations in its next phase of development through its entrepreneurial approach and operational expertise." Max Koch-Heintzeler, Managing Partner at FairCap, said: "InterNations is a unique global brand with an exceptional community. Through its in-person events, the company creates meaningful real-world connections that go far beyond digital networking. As our first investment in the TMT space, we are particularly delighted to welcome InterNations to the FairCap portfolio. We look forward to partnering with the management team to further strengthen the platform, reposition the business, for sustainable and profitable growth. This transaction also reflects FairCap's expertise in executing corporate carve-outs and helping businesses successfully transition into sustainable, independent companies." Luca Hirschfeld, CEO of InterNations, said: " With FairCap, we have found a strong partner who will support us inexpanding our digital platform and our global community. Together, we aim to further strengthen InterNations' position as the leading network for people living and working internationally." Contact

FairCap GmbH

Sporerstr. 2

80333 München



E-mail: info@fair-cap.com

Issuer: FairCap GmbH

Key word(s): Special Topics



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