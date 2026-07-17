BioInvent International: BioInvent's BI-1808 Abstract from Modest to Meaningful in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Accepted for Poster Presentation at ESMO 2026

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a leader in the discovery of novel immune-modulatory antibodies, today announced that its abstract describing BI-1808 in recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) has been accepted for a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

Recurrent ovarian cancer that has progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy represents a significant unmet need. Pembrolizumab monotherapy has historically achieved an 8% response rate in this setting (KEYNOTE-100), while the addition of BI-1808 pushes the response rate to 24% and in a much more heavily pretreated patient population. BioInvent's first-in-class antibody targeting TNFR2 depletes immunosuppressive regulatory T cells, activates myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME), activates CD8+ T cells, and displays complementary activity with PD-1 blockade.

At ASCO in May 2026, BioInvent presented preliminary Phase 2a data showcasing 56% disease control rate (DCR) in the BI-1808 plus pembrolizumab combination arm, including multiple durable responses extending beyond 10 months with patients still on treatment. The combination exhibits a very favorable safety profile, and, in contrast to chemotherapy-based regimens, results in very low rates of safety-related treatment discontinuations. The upcoming ESMO poster will include updated data compared to ASCO 2026 and the full data set (approx. 40 patients) is expected before year-end 2026.

Poster presentation details

Title: From Modest to Meaningful: Targeting TNFR2 with BI-1808 to Unlock Checkpoint Inhibitor Efficacy in Recurrent Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer (PROC)

Abstract number: #7852 Presentation type: Poster

About the BI-1808 Phase 2a study

This Phase 2a trial (NCT04752826) is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of BI-1808 as a single agent (Part A), in combination with pembrolizumab (Part B) and in a triple combination with pembrolizumab and paclitaxel (Part C). The study aims to characterize safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and assess preliminary antitumor activity by ORR, DoR (duration of response), and progression-free survival (PFS), as measured by RECIST v1.1 and iRECIST.

About BI-1808

The anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 is part of BioInvent's tumor-associated regulatory T cells (Treg) targeting program. TNFR2 is particularly upregulated on Tregs of the tumor microenvironment and has been shown to be important for tumor expansion and survival, representing a new and promising target for cancer immunotherapy. BI-1808 is a first-in-class drug candidate in clinical development for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. BI-1808 has shown single-agent activity as well as excellent safety and tolerability, in monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study for the treatment of solid tumors and T-cell lymphomas.

A manuscript detailing the mechanism of action of BI-1808 (and BI-1910) is available on BioRxiv.com, an open-access online repository for unpublished research manuscripts (preprints). BI-1808 is a ligand-blocking FcgR-engaging antibody that depletes immunosuppressive Treg cells and reprograms myeloid cells. BI-1808 shows potent anti-tumor efficacy across multiple syngeneic mouse tumor models, can effectively be combined with anti-PD-1, and triggers effective CD8+ T cell antitumor immunity.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Attachments

BioInvent's BI-1808 Abstract from Modest to Meaningful in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Accepted for Poster Presentation at ESMO 2026

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvents-bi-1808-abstract-from-modest-to-meaningful-in-platinum-resistant-ovarian-c-1192505