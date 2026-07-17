Selected from thousands of global submissions, PixVerse Special Prize honors Another Day, an AI film inspired by one family's experience with Alzheimer's

Sudanese filmmaker Saif Eldin Hamza and Egyptian creative producer Omar El Naggar have won the PixVerse Special Prize at the UN AI for Good Film Festival 2026 for Another Day, a deeply personal AI-generated film about Alzheimer's, memory, trauma, and care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716248288/en/

Jaden Xie, Co-Founder and President of PixVerse, and Saif Eldin Hamza, co-director of Another Day, at the award ceremony for the PixVerse Special Prize at the UN AI for Good Film Festival held in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 9, 2026.

The award was presented in Geneva on July 9, 2026, during the UN AI for Good Global Summit. The festival received thousands of submissions from around the world, with 10 films shortlisted for the final competition before Another Day was selected for the PixVerse Special Prize.

For Hamza, the film began with lived experience. Four years ago, his grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. The woman who had raised him and remained a constant presence throughout his life slowly began to change, reshaping the lives of everyone around her.

"I witnessed how the disease slowly changed her and changed all of our lives as a family," Hamza said. "I made this film for her and for everyone who has a loved one living with Alzheimer's, because it is a difficult disease that requires patience, compassion, and constant care. This film is my tribute to her."

A Personal Story Told Through AI

Another Day follows Souad, a woman living with Alzheimer's who experiences the present through the unresolved wounds of the past. As her sense of time and identity dissolves, ordinary objects such as a ticking clock, a cup of tea, and a piece of gold become emotional triggers, pulling her between memory and reality.

What begins as confusion gradually becomes a painful confrontation between mother and daughter, revealing how Alzheimer's can affect not only memory, but identity, family relationships, and the emotional world of caregiving.

"I hope audiences leave the film with a deeper understanding that Alzheimer's is far more than memory loss," Hamza says. "It is a devastating disease that slowly changes a person's identity and affects everyone around them. Those living with Alzheimer's need our patience, our love, and our understanding more than anything else. They are not choosing to forget, and they should never be made to feel like a burden."

Building a Cinematic World With AI

Directed by Hamza, a copywriter and AI director, and co-directed by El Naggar, a multidisciplinary creative producer and visual storyteller, Another Day was created entirely using AI video tools.

For the filmmakers, AI was not used as a shortcut, but as a new production framework. They approached the process with the same principles used in traditional filmmaking, including performance, lighting, camera language, production design, and emotional continuity, then rebuilt those elements through AI-generated workflows.

"AI completely changed the way we think about filmmaking," Hamza says. "The biggest challenge is not generating beautiful images but maintaining a consistent cinematic world where the characters, lighting, materials, performances, and emotional reactions all remain coherent from one scene to another. That process pushed us to discover new workflows, creative solutions, and production techniques that are still largely unexplored."

The PixVerse Special Prize

The AI for Good Film Festival 2026 drew submissions from creators around the world, with ten films selected for competition from Egypt, Japan, Italy, China, Thailand, Brazil, South Korea, Belgium, and Spain.

"All the works in competition were exceptional, and this was a genuinely difficult decision," said Jaden Xie, Co-Founder of PixVerse. "We chose Another Day because of the cinematic detail and skill involved, and because it tells a deeply human story about the emotional and caregiving challenges faced by families living with Alzheimer's. We hope it brings more attention to this issue, and we look forward to supporting Saif and Omar's upcoming projects."

The PixVerse Special Prize includes a 12-month premium PixVerse membership, 50,000 platform credits, global media coverage, and full travel support for the winning filmmakers, who attended the awards ceremony in Geneva on July 9, 2026.

"For both Omar and me, this recognition is a moment of genuine gratitude and pride," Hamza said. "We share the same vision of proving that AI films can carry powerful human stories and meaningful emotions, just like any traditional film."

PixVerse at the UN AI for Good Global Summit

The PixVerse Special Prize formed part of PixVerse's broader presence at the Summit, held in Geneva from July 7-10, 2026. Returning for the second consecutive year, PixVerse hosted a workshop on the latest developments in AI video generation and supported the AI for Good Film Festival, building on a partnership that began in 2025.

PixVerse's participation in Geneva reflects its mission to make professional video creation accessible to anyone with a story to tell. Since its founding in 2023, the platform has grown to more than 150 million users across 177 countries and regions, supporting creators ranging from first-time video makers to professional filmmakers and storytellers from communities rarely represented in mainstream media.

About PixVerse

PixVerse is a global AI video generation platform trusted by over 150 million creators and enterprises across 177 countries. Founded in 2023, with teams distributed across Asia and the US, PixVerse achieved unicorn status in 2026 and is committed to making video the universal language of human expression. Its latest model, V6, advances camera control, character performance, and multi-shot native audiovisual generation across creative and commercial use cases. In January 2026, PixVerse launched R1, the world's first real-time world model, transforming video into an infinite, continuous, and interactive stream. Following its July 2026 Series C extension, PixVerse is expanding into games, interactive worlds, and real-time entertainment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716248288/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Robyn Tan

media@pixverse.ai