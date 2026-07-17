





Boracay



Cebu



Palawan

MANILA, July 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering travelers across Greater China up to 40% off base fares on select routes through its 3-Day Flash Sale, available exclusively from July 15 to 17, 2026. Valid for travel from August 1, 2026 onwards, the sale gives travelers just three days to secure savings on future holidays, cultural escapes, beach getaways, and island-hopping adventures. Passengers can take advantage of special fares and secure their preferred travel dates ahead of the busy holiday period.Through PAL's extensive network, travelers from Hong Kong, Taipei, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen, and Jinjiang can conveniently access destinations across the Philippines, making it easier than ever to experience the country's vibrant culture, scenic landscapes, and renowned Filipino hospitality. Whether it's a first-time visit or a return trip, the Philippines offers a rich mix of experiences, from historic landmarks and bustling cities to colorful festivals, local culinary favorites, and world-famous island escapes. Familiar yet distinctly Filipino, the country invites travelers to discover something new with every visit.Beyond Manila, travelers can explore the heritage sites of Northern Luzon, experience Cebu's rich history and dynamic food scene, immerse themselves in local traditions across the Visayas and Mindanao, or unwind in world-renowned destinations such as Boracay and Palawan. For those looking to venture further, PAL's Manila hub offers convenient onward connections to major destinations across Asia, Australia, and North America, including Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Toronto, giving travelers even more options for their next international getaway.As the Philippines' flag carrier, Philippine Airlines offers travelers a full-service travel experience, with generous checked baggage allowance on eligible fares, inflight meals, and heartfelt Filipino service, allowing guests to enjoy greater comfort and convenience throughout their journey.With bookings available from July 15 to 17 only, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead for upcoming holidays, family reunions, and festive-season trips. The promotion also provides an opportunity to explore PAL's extensive network, with convenient connections from Manila to destinations across Asia, Australia, and North America.Travelers can book through the PAL website at www.philippineairlines.com, the PAL mobile app, the PAL hotline at (+632) 8855 8888, PAL Ticket Offices, or accredited travel agents. For more information, visit:China: https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleChinaTaiwan: https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleTaiwanHong Kong: https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleHKSource: Philippine AirlinesCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.