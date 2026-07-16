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WKN: 157781 | ISIN: US60855R1005 | Ticker-Symbol: MHG
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 09:52
191,90 Euro
-2,47 % -4,85
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
191,90195,7510:02
191,90195,7510:02
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 23:56 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Molina Healthcare Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Construction Partners to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) will replace National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Construction Partners Inc. (NASD: ROAD) will replace Molina Healthcare in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 22. S&P 500 constituent Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is acquiring National Storage Affiliates Trust in a deal that is expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Molina Healthcare

MOH

Health Care

July 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

National Storage Affiliates Trust

NSA

Real Estate

July 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Construction Partners

ROAD

Industrials

July 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Molina Healthcare

MOH

Health Care

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.