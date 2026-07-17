Prevas AB: Prevas publishes Interim Report for the second quarter 2026

Improved cost structure, higher utilization, and secured orders provide a stronger foundation for the second half of the year.

The second quarter saw continued positive development across large parts of the Group compared with the previous year. At the same time, the Group's overall results were primarily affected by weaker performance in the Finnish operations. During the quarter, restructuring measures were implemented to strengthen long-term profitability. Restructuring costs amounted to SEK 8.0 million.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 23.1 million (5.7%), excluding restructuring costs. Reported EBITA amounted to SEK 15.1 million (3.7%), compared with SEK 20.7 million (5.1%) in the previous year. Net sales for the second quarter amounted to SEK 405.1 (408.8) million, slightly below the previous year. Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 42.0 (49.6) million. Diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.50 (0.73). The number of working days was unchanged from the previous year, and a collectively agreed reduction in working hours, equivalent to one working day, fell during the quarter.

We enter the second half of the year with an improved cost structure, stronger order intake and a market showing positive signs. Our focus is firmly on sales, utilization and profitable growth. With our strong and highly motivated team, we are well positioned to gradually improve both earnings and growth during the remainder of 2026.

Magnus Welén, CEO

To read the full CEO statement, see the interim report pages 3-4.

Quarter April - June 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 405.1 (408.8) million.

EBITA adjusted for restructuring amounted to SEK 23.1 million, with an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.7 percent.

EBITA amounted to SEK 15.1 (20.7) million, giving an EBITA margin of 3.7 (5.1) percent.

Operating profit was reduced by restructuring costs totaling SEK 8.0 million. The measures were implemented to strengthen efficiency and margins going forward.

The number of working days amounted to 59 (59), reflecting the one-day reduction in working time under the collective bargaining agreement that fell during the quarter.

EBIT amounted to SEK 11.5 (16.6) million, giving an EBIT margin of 2.8 (4.1) percent. EBIT was negatively affected by acquisition-related costs of SEK 3.3 (4.0) million.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 6.2 (9.7) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.50 (0.73), basic, and SEK 0.50 (0.73), diluted.

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 42.0 (49.6) million.

January - June 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 830.9 (839.5) million.

EBITA adjusted for restructuring amounted to SEK 62.7 million, with an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.5 percent.

EBITA amounted to SEK 50.9 (56.3) million, giving an EBITA margin of 6.1 (6.7) percent.

Operating profit was reduced by restructuring costs totaling SEK 11.8 million. The measures were implemented to strengthen efficiency and margins going forward.

The number of working days amounted to 121 (121), reflecting the one-day reduction in working time under the collective bargaining agreement that fell during the quarter.

EBIT amounted to SEK 43.4 (48.6) million, giving an EBIT margin of 5.2 (5.8) percent. EBIT was negatively affected by acquisition-related costs of SEK 6.9 (7.5) million.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 26.8 (32.8) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.07 (2.48), basic, and SEK 2.07 (2.48), diluted.

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 52.8 (81.8) million.

Prevas' interim report for the second quarter 2026 will be available at https://www.prevas.com/en/about-prevas/investors/reports.html and is attached to this press release.

Presentation of Prevas' interim report for the second quarter 2026

Friday, July 17 at 09.30, a press and analyst presentation will be held which can be followed via webcast ( https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/prevas/q2-2026/ ) and through tele conferenceand through tele conference (call +46 850 539 728 then use Meeting ID: 952 7316 5617).

The presentation is conducted in English by Magnus Welén (CEO) and Helena Burström (CFO) from Prevas AB. No pre-registration is required.

This information is information that Prevas AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2026-07-17 08:30 CEST.

For more information, contact

Magnus Welén, President & CEO, Prevas AB, Mobil: +46 70 593 44 57, E-mail: magnus.welen@prevas.se

Helena Burström, CFO, Prevas AB, Mobil: +46 72 201 11 14, E-mail: helena.burstrom@prevas.se

About Prevas

Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With strong technical expertise, business understanding, and advanced capabilities in data and AI, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,000 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.