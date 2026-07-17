AAK AB: AAK's Interim report for the second quarter 2026

Resilient volumes, softer profitability and strong cash flow

Johan Westman, President and CEO: "Market conditions remained cautious during the second quarter of 2026. Volumes were resilient, while profitability was softer, mainly due to Food Ingredients and production-related challenges at the Karlshamn site. For the first half, both volumes and operating profit at fixed currencies increased compared with the previous year. Cash flow was strong in both the first and second quarters".

AAK Group

• Volumes declined by 1 percent to 486 kMT (490).

• Operating profit decreased by 6 percent, excluding items affecting comparability, with currency translation effects broadly neutral.

• Profit for the period totaled SEK 804 million (643).

• Earnings per share equaled SEK 3.07 (2.47).

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,081 million (524).

• Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), R12M, was 20.0 percent (20.9 percent on December 31, 2025), excluding items affecting comparability.

Business areas

• Food Ingredients - Operating profit decreased by 14 percent to SEK 658 million (764).

• Chocolate & Confectionery Fats - Operating profit reached SEK 491 million (450), an increase of 9 percent compared with the same quarter last year.

• Technical Products & Feed - Operating profit totaled SEK 24 million (25), a 3 percent decline compared to last year.

Conference call

The Interim report for the second quarter 2026 will be presented today, July 17, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET). For participation, please see instructions under the investor tab on the AAK website, www.aak.com.

Contact

Carl Ahlgren

Head of IR, Communication & Brand

Mobile: +46 706 81 07 34

E-mail: carl.ahlgren@aak.com

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 16 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of 19 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

This information is information that AAK is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:30 CEST.