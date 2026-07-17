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WKN: A2JNX7 | ISIN: SE0011337708 | Ticker-Symbol: 6AA0
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 10:04
20,080 Euro
-9,14 % -2,020
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AAK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,00020,02010:06
20,00020,02010:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 08:30 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AAK AB: AAK's Interim report for the second quarter 2026

Resilient volumes, softer profitability and strong cash flow

Johan Westman, President and CEO: "Market conditions remained cautious during the second quarter of 2026. Volumes were resilient, while profitability was softer, mainly due to Food Ingredients and production-related challenges at the Karlshamn site. For the first half, both volumes and operating profit at fixed currencies increased compared with the previous year. Cash flow was strong in both the first and second quarters".

AAK Group
• Volumes declined by 1 percent to 486 kMT (490).
• Operating profit decreased by 6 percent, excluding items affecting comparability, with currency translation effects broadly neutral.
• Profit for the period totaled SEK 804 million (643).
• Earnings per share equaled SEK 3.07 (2.47).
• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,081 million (524).
• Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), R12M, was 20.0 percent (20.9 percent on December 31, 2025), excluding items affecting comparability.

Business areas
• Food Ingredients - Operating profit decreased by 14 percent to SEK 658 million (764).
• Chocolate & Confectionery Fats - Operating profit reached SEK 491 million (450), an increase of 9 percent compared with the same quarter last year.
• Technical Products & Feed - Operating profit totaled SEK 24 million (25), a 3 percent decline compared to last year.

Conference call
The Interim report for the second quarter 2026 will be presented today, July 17, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET). For participation, please see instructions under the investor tab on the AAK website, www.aak.com.

Contact
Carl Ahlgren
Head of IR, Communication & Brand
Mobile: +46 706 81 07 34
E-mail: carl.ahlgren@aak.com

About AAK
Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 16 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of 19 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

This information is information that AAK is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.