Vattenfall AB: Strong results and continued development of the energy system for the future

Vattenfall - interim report, January-June 2026

Vattenfall delivered a strong result for the first half of 2026. High Nordic electricity prices, mainly in the first two months, contributed to the result together with higher hydro and wind power production and a positive development in customer business and distribution. During the second quarter, Vattenfall made progress on several projects within our portfolio, including Videberg Kraft choosing Rolls Royce SMR as the supplier of new nuclear power on the Värö Peninsula, in southern Sweden the Bruzaholm hybrid park was inaugurated and in Germany the new Juliusburg/Krukow solar farm was put into operation. These are some examples where Vattenfall continues to drive the electrification of the markets in which we operate.

During the spring, geopolitical developments and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz have once again highlighted the vulnerability created by Europe's dependence on fossil fuels, with immediate effects on customers and businesses. Continued electrification, enabled by stable and long-term investment frameworks, is therefore the way forward to ensure a competitive and secure Europe.

"We report a strong result for the first half of the year, which gives us continued opportunities to invest in fossil-free electricity production och distribution. Over the next five years, we plan investments of SEK 165 billion, most of which will be in Sweden. Our strategy remains unchanged - to combine business acumen with leadership in the energy transition," says Anna Borg, Vattenfall's CEO.

Financial highlights, January-June 2026

Underlying operating profit increased by 45% to SEK 22,132 million (15,316)

Operating profit increased by 100% to SEK 28,860 million (14,434), whereof items affecting comparability SEK 6,728 million (-882)

Profit for the period increased by 117% to SEK 23,529 million (10,828)

Financial highlights, April-June 2026

Underlying operating profit decreased by 30% to SEK 4,739 million (6,814)

Operating profit decreased by 20% to SEK 4,878 million (6,067), whereof items affecting comparability SEK 139 million (-747)

Profit for the period increased by 14% to SEK 5,553 million (4,867)

Business highlights, April-June 2026

The nuclear company Videberg Kraft has selected Rolls-Royce SMR as supplier for new nuclear power at the Värö Peninsula in Sweden

Agreement signed for sale of majority share in Videberg Kraft AB to the Swedish State

Inauguration of the Bruzaholm hybrid park in Sweden, combining wind power (139 MW) with battery storage (38 MW / 38MWh)

Commissioning of two large-scale solar parks in Germany with a total capacity of 126 MWp

Vattenfall's service operations business, NCC and Svenska kraftnät have initiated an eight-year collaboration to expand and upgrade 450 kilometres of transmission grid

The complete interim report and presentation images can be found at group.vattenfall.com.

At a live studio broadcast at 09.30 CET, Vattenfall's President and CEO Anna Borg and CFO Kerstin Ahlfont will present the results together with Head of Strategic Development Andreas Regnell.

The broadcast can be found at Vattenfall January-June 2026

To join by telephone, please dial one of the numbers a few minutes before the broadcast starts:



+46 8 505 218 52 (Sweden)

+44 20 3321 5273 (UK)

Telephone conference ID: 936 112 156#

For more information, contact:

Emmi Östlund, Group Control & Investor Relations. +46 76 139 49 23, emmi.ostlund@vatttenfall.com

Johan Sennerö, Media Relations Officer, +46 73 046 40 45, johan.senneroe@vattenfall.com

Vattenfall Press Office, +46 87 39 50 10, press@vattenfall.com