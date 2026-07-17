Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2026

Studsvik is growing and building for the future

Second quarter Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 247.0 (227.6) million, an increase of 8.5 per cent. In local currencies this is equivalent to an increase of 9.2 per cent.

Operating profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 9.2 (17.6) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 3.7 (7.7) per cent. Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 14.3 million with an adjusted operating margin of 5.8 per cent.

Free cash flow for the quarter was SEK -59.6 (-1.3) million. The completed acquisition of Kärnfull Next AB had an impact on cash flow of SEK -34.1 million. January - June Sales in the first half of the year amounted to SEK 473.4 (454.6) million, an increase of 4.1 per cent. In local currencies this represents an increase of 6.7 per cent.

Operating profit for the first half was SEK 21.6 (37.0) million. The operating margin was 4.6 (8.1) per cent. Adjusted for items affecting comparability, operating profit amounted to SEK 26.6 million and the adjusted operating margin was 5.6 per cent.

Free cash flow for the first half was SEK -72.0 (38.3) million. The completed acquisition of Kärnfull Next AB had an impact on cash flow of SEK -34.1 million.

Events during the quarter

Studsvik completed the acquisition of Kärnfull Next AB, thereby taking an important step to broaden its new build offering. As part of the transaction a directed share issue was carried out, increasing the total number of shares in Studsvik AB by 124,959 (dilution of 1.5 per cent), from 8,218,611 to 8,343,570 shares.



In May Studsvik submitted an application to the Swedish Government to establish between 600 and 1,400 MW of new nuclear power at and adjacent to the company's site in Nyköping. The application supplements the Group's earlier application for an SMR project in Valdemarsvik and marks an important step in the ReFirm programme. ReFirm is the collective name for Studsvik's programme to develop new nuclear power in the form of small modular reactors (SMRs) in Sweden. In June Studsvik submitted an application to the Ministry of Finance regarding state support for the development of new nuclear power in Sweden.



During the quarter we entered into a partnership with US-based Lightbridge on software for advanced nuclear fuel, for the light-water reactors of today and tomorrow. We also signed our first US customer agreement for our software within Advanced Reactors (AMR).



During the quarter allotment was made under the company's long-term performance-based share programme LTIP 2026/2029. The programme aims to create long-term commitment among senior executives and key employees, and to align the interests of participants with those of Studsvik's shareholders. During the quarter a total of 256,000 class E shares (hurdle shares) related to LTIP were issued and repurchased.



The Executive Management Team was strengthened by the addition of John Ahlberg (Chief Marketing Officer), Christian Sjölander (Head of New Build Projects) and Ramona Michel (Business Area President, Decommissioning & Radiation Protection Services).

The Group in summary

Q2 Jan-Jun Jan-Dec 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Net sales, SEK million 247.0 227.6 473.4 454.6 883.3 Operating profit, SEK million 9.2 17.6 21.6 37.0 68.6 Adjusted operating profit, SEK million 14.3 17.6 26.6 37.0 68.8 Operating margin, % 3.7 7.7 4.6 8.1 7.8 Adjusted operating margin, % 5.8 7.7 5.6 8.1 7.8 Profit after tax, SEK million 7.4 9.8 11.9 18.7 37.3 Free cash flow, SEK million -59.6 -1.3 -72.0 38.3 98.3 Net debt, SEK million 138.9 118.7 138.9 118.7 65.1 Net debt/equity ratio, % 31.1 31.1 31.1 31.1 16.8 Profit per share after tax, SEK 0.89 1.20 1.44 2.27 4.54 Equity per share, SEK 52.02 46.48 52.02 46.48 47.09

The Interim Report will be presented at a telephone conference call according to separately distributed invitation at 10:00 (CEST) today.

Please find the full interim report in the attached file.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Teske

Chief Financial Officer

Phone +46 (0)76 496 60 41

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 500 employees in 6 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Studsvik AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Sweden's Securities Markets Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on 17 July 2026 at 08:00 CEST.