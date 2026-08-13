Studsvik AB: Studsvik names Art Wharton as Chief Nuclear Officer

W. A. "Art" Wharton III steps into newly created executive role to accelerate growth and capital formation; Keith Drudy named Acting President of Studsvik Scandpower.

Nyköping, August 13, 2026 - Studsvik AB (publ) today announced the creation of a new Executive Management Group role, Chief Nuclear Officer (CNO), and the appointment of W. A. "Art" Wharton III to the position, effective August 13, 2026. In the role, Wharton will work with colleagues across Studsvik - including business development, investor relations and country teams - to deepen engagement with investors, governments, global nuclear industry groups, and to help originate financeable growth projects across the company's markets.

Karl Thedéen, President and CEO, Studsvik speaking on the appointment: "Art has the trust of our teams, our customers and the wider industry. Creating the new role Chief Nuclear Officer puts his expertise at the center of our growth agenda as the nuclear market expands."

As CNO, Wharton will focus on converting Studsvik's technical credibility into new businesses funding for growth projects and M&A.

Art Wharton, on becoming the new Chief Nuclear Officer: "My focus is bringing together capital, funding, and new business opportunities into Studsvik, so our teams have what they need to execute and grow in both their long-standing institutional strengths and new technology developments for societal benefit from nuclear science and technology. I'm looking forward to putting our technology leadership and relationships to work for our customers, our people and our shareholders."

Wharton brings two decades of nuclear industry leadership spanning reactor operations, project and risk management, business development, and corporate development. As President of Studsvik Scandpower Group, he led the software methods business through substantial growth and executed acquisitions that expanded its portfolio. As a former licensed reactor operator and core design engineer, he combines technical depth with strong commercial knowledge - a background that positions him to represent Studsvik with developers, investors, customers, and regulators worldwide.

Keith Drudy, currently Chief Operations Officer of Studsvik Americas, will become Acting President of Studsvik Scandpower, effective August 13, 2026. Drudy joined Studsvik Scandpower in 2023 as Vice President, Market Development, and most recently served as its Chief Commercial Officer. Studsvik has initiated a search for a permanent President of Studsvik Scandpower.

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