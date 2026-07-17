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WKN: 889714 | ISIN: SE0000202624 | Ticker-Symbol: GTN
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 09:44
20,600 Euro
+5,91 % +1,150
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GETINGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GETINGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,56020,60010:08
20,56020,60010:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
38 Leser
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Getinge AB: Getinge Interim Report April-June 2026: Good organic growth, high profitability and strong cash flow

Press release

Gothenburg, Sweden on July 17, 2026

"We delivered a strong quarter both financially and operationally with several important key achievements", says Mattias Perjos, President and CEO of Getinge.

Sales in Acute Care Therapies increased in most product categories, and the positive trend in consumables for life-supporting ECLS therapy was maintained. Surgical Workflows continued to display good momentum. The situation in Life Science remains mixed - the high-margin category of Sterile Transfer reported double-digit growth for both its order intake and sales. However, the pharma sector's willingness to invest remains dominated by geopolitical uncertainty, which can primarily be seen in the project-based and capital-intense product category of WIS.

The adjusted EBITA margin was 17.6%, positively impacted by a tariff refund of approximately SEK 336 M, as well as by a continued positive underlying performance in the operations featuring a favorable mix, continued price adaptations and productivity improvements - which also led to a clear improvement in cash flow. Excluding the net effect of tariffs (SEK+244 M) and currency effects compared to last year (SEK -73 M), the adjusted EBITA margin was 15.2%.

Innovation focusing on customer value is vital, and Getinge launched several products during the quarter that strengthen our offering. One example is a new product generation within endoscopic vessel harvesting (EVH). In addition, a system for increased capacity and enhanced safety in automated endoscope reprocessing was launched and a product expanding the fluorescence imaging portfolio for small-incision surgery. A key regulatory milestone was achieved alongside these launches when the 510(k)-application for the Cardiosave intra-aortic balloon pump was submitted to the FDA in June.

"We also strengthen our infection prevention offering in endoscopy by the acquisition of Pennamed, a UK-based distributor of endoscopic consumables", says Mattias Perjos.

In addition, a new innovation center was opened in Hamburg that seeks to accelerate the path to a more intelligent, digital perioperative workflow.

"Overall, we are well positioned in the prioritized product categories of our customers, which gives us confidence for the future. While geopolitical uncertainty remains, based on our regular dialogue with customers, we maintain our forecast of organic sales growth of 3-5% in 2026", says Mattias Perjos.

April-June 2026 in brief

  • Net sales increased organically by 4.6% (4.1) and the order intake rose by 6.2% organically (4.4)
  • Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 4,645 M (4,183) and the margin was 55.4% (50.8)
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 1,478 M (989) and the margin 17.6% (12.0)
  • Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.59 (2.25)
  • Free cash flow amounted to SEK 1 001 M (510)

January-June 2026 in brief

  • Net sales increased organically by 2.7% (5.1) and the order intake rose by 5.0% organically (3.6)
  • Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 8,473 M (8,519) and the margin was 53.5% (51.5)
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 2,302 M (1,992) and the margin 14.5% (12.0)
  • Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.39 (4.43)
  • Free cash flow amounted to SEK 1 843 M (670)

Phone Conference

A conference call will be held on July 17, at 10.00-11.00 a.m. CEST hosted by Mattias Perjos, President & CEO, and Agneta Palmér, CFO.

To participate via teleconference, please register via this link. After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation through webcast, please use this link. A recorded version can be accessed here for 3 years.

Contact information:

David Kördel, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46(0)10 335 0077
E-mail: david.kordel@getinge.com

This information is such that Getinge AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 17, 2026, at 08.00 CEST.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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