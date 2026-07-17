SAAB AB: Saab Q2 results 2026: Strong order bookings reinforce market position

Saab presents the results for January-June 2026.

"We delivered a strong second quarter with increased order bookings, high organic sales growth and a strengthened operating margin. Demand for our product offering remains high as customers invest in both immediate and long-term needs. With continued capacity expansion, high delivery volumes and focus on technological innovation, we are well positioned to meet market demand," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab.

Key highlights Q2 2026

Order bookings amounted to SEK 68,393 million (28,403). The SEK 47 billion order for submarines to Poland was booked during the quarter.

Sales amounted to SEK 25,453 million (19,786), corresponding to an organic sales growth of 29.8 per cent (31.5).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 3,774 million (2,831), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 14.8 per cent (14.3).

EBIT increased 41 per cent and amounted to SEK 2,794 million (1,977), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0 per cent (10.0).

Net income increased to SEK 2,170 million (1,536) and earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.96 (2.83).

Operational cash flow improved to SEK -62 million (-1,136).

Net liquidity amounted to SEK 2,523 million compared to SEK 3,989 million at year-end 2025.

Effective from the second quarter, the new business area Naval was established, and comparative historical financial information has been restated accordingly.

Presentation of Saab's Q2 results 2026

Saab's CEO and President Micael Johansson and CFO Anna Wijkander will present Saab's Q2 results 2026.

Date: Friday 17 July, 10.00 a.m. (CET).

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to submit questions over the conference call and from the webcast page.

Live webcast: www.saab.com/investors/webcast/q2-2026

Registration for conference call: www.saab.com/investors/conference-call-q2

The interim report, presentation material and webcast will be published on www.saab.com/investors.

Contacts

Mattias Rådström

Head of Media Relations

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com

Johan Andersson

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)734 372 939

johan.c.andersson@saabgroup.com



Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 17 July 2026 at 07.30 (CET).

