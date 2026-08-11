KebNi AB: Kebni secures 22 MSEK order to deliver tailored sensor units for Saab's NLAW

Kebni AB (publ) has received an additional volume order for continued production and deliveries of the tailored IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) for Saab's NLAW antitank system. The order value is 22 MSEK. Deliveries will follow previous orders and continue through 2027.

"This new order confirms the continued trust in Kebni and further strengthens our long-standing collaboration with Saab," says Erik Winther, Head of Sales, Inertial Sensing at Kebni.



In June 2020, Saab awarded Kebni a framework agreement to develop and deliver a tailored sensor unit, designed to enable precise stabilization and positioning for the NLAW antitank missile. Series deliveries started in mid-2023 and are currently ongoing. With this additional order, Kebni has received volume orders of IMUs from Saab valued at a total of 370 MSEK since the first volume order.

For more information, contact:

Cecilia Widegren, Head of IR, Marketing and Communication

ir@kebni.com

About Kebni AB (publ)

Kebni has a long history and extensive experience in advanced inertial sensing solutions as well as satellite antenna solutions. The company, headquartered in Stockholm, is a leading supplier of reliable technology, products and solutions for stabilization, positioning, navigation, and safety. Kebni serves products and solutions to government, military, and commercial customers globally. The company's share (KEBNI B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. To learn more, visit www.kebni.com

This information is information that Kebni AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-11 16:45 CEST.

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Kebni IMU