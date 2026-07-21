KebNi AB: Kebni AB (publ.) receives order for spare parts to support maritime satellite terminals

Kebni AB (publ.) has received an order for spare parts to support the servicing of maritime satellite terminals operated by a European NATO country.

The order relates to an upgrade program for terminals originally delivered approximately ten years ago in cooperation with a Kebni partner. The upgrade includes modern electronic equipment for the terminals' stabilization control system. The order value is approximately 1.3 MSEK, with deliveries expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2026.

The equipment will be manufactured at Kebni's production facilities in Karlskoga and the Stockholm region.



For more information, contact Kebni Head of Marketing, Communication & Investor Relations Cecilia Widegren: cecilia.widegren@kebni.com / +46 (0) 72-161 06 21

About Kebni AB (publ)

Kebni has a long history and extensive experience in advanced inertial sensing solutions as well as satellite antenna solutions. The company, headquartered in Stockholm, is a leading supplier of reliable technology, products and solutions for stabilization, positioning, navigation, and safety. Kebni serves products and solutions to government, military, and commercial customers globally. The company's share (KEBNI B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. To learn more, visit www.kebni.com

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