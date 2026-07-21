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WKN: A2PQ20 | ISIN: SE0012904803 | Ticker-Symbol: KEN
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 09:55
0,091 Euro
-2,16 % -0,002
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KEBNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEBNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0930,11514:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 10:15 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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KebNi AB: Kebni AB (publ.) receives order for spare parts to support maritime satellite terminals

Kebni AB (publ.) has received an order for spare parts to support the servicing of maritime satellite terminals operated by a European NATO country.

The order relates to an upgrade program for terminals originally delivered approximately ten years ago in cooperation with a Kebni partner. The upgrade includes modern electronic equipment for the terminals' stabilization control system. The order value is approximately 1.3 MSEK, with deliveries expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2026.

The equipment will be manufactured at Kebni's production facilities in Karlskoga and the Stockholm region.

For more information, contact Kebni Head of Marketing, Communication & Investor Relations Cecilia Widegren: cecilia.widegren@kebni.com / +46 (0) 72-161 06 21

About Kebni AB (publ)
Kebni has a long history and extensive experience in advanced inertial sensing solutions as well as satellite antenna solutions. The company, headquartered in Stockholm, is a leading supplier of reliable technology, products and solutions for stabilization, positioning, navigation, and safety. Kebni serves products and solutions to government, military, and commercial customers globally. The company's share (KEBNI B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. To learn more, visit www.kebni.com

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Kebni Gimbal

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.