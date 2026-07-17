Danske Bank A/S: Danske Bank A/S revises 2026 net profit outlook upwards. Now expects a net profit in the range of DKK 23-25 billion

Danske Bank A/S revises 2026 net profit outlook upwards.

Now expects a net profit in the range of DKK 23-25 billion

The outlook for 2026 is revised upwards to a net profit in the range of DKK 23-25 billion reflecting a return on equity target of around 14 %. At the release of our 2025 financial results on 5 February this year, we initially guided for a full-year 2026 net profit in the range of DKK 22-24 billion.

"At the midpoint of our Forward '28 strategy period, we are seeing clear momentum across our business. Good customer activity, growing volumes and broad-based income growth contributed to a strong first half of the year and underline the strength and resilience of our business. On the basis of this performance and our outlook for the remainder of 2026, we are raising our full-year net profit guidance," says CEO Carsten Egeriis.

In respect of our financial outlook for 2026, we now expect total income to be somewhat above DKK 59 billion, driven by higher core banking income on the back of good customer activity, growing volumes and higher policy rates along with our continued efforts to drive commercial momentum and growth.

Trading income and income from insurance activities remain subject to financial market conditions.

Our full-year cost guidance remains in the range of DKK 26-26.5 billion. Combined with the revised income guidance, this also results in an improved cost/income ratio 2026 target of below 45%.

We continue to expect loan impairment charges of around DKK 1 billion due to strong credit quality.

Danske Bank

Contacts:

Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Stefan Kailay Wind, Nordic Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00