Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the second quarter 2026

17 July 2026
Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank stands strong and is well positioned for sustainable growth and profitability"
- Strong volume growth in all home markets
- New organisation contributes to delivery of the financial plan 15/27
- Settlement with DFS - all investigations of historical shortcomings closed
|Financial information
|Q2
|Q1
|Jan-Jun
|Jan-Jun
|SEKm
|2026
|2026
|%
|2026
|2025
|%
|Total income
|18 104
|17 073
|6
|35 178
|34 291
|3
|Net interest income
|11 276
|11 147
|1
|22 423
|22 406
|0
|Net commission income
|4 462
|4 172
|7
|8 634
|7 954
|9
|Net gains and losses on financial items
|1 060
|689
|54
|1 749
|1 398
|25
|Other income¹
|1 306
|1 064
|23
|2 371
|2 533
|-6
|Total expenses
|7 854
|6 881
|14
|14 736
|12 234
|20
|of which extraordinary costs
|860
|0
|860
|0
|of which VAT reimbursements
|0
|0
|0
|-379
|Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees
|10 250
|10 192
|1
|20 442
|22 057
|-7
|Impairment of tangible and intangible assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-99
|Credit impairments
|313
|164
|90
|477
|9
|Bank taxes and resolution fees
|786
|672
|17
|1 458
|1 606
|-9
|Profit before tax
|9 151
|9 356
|-2
|18 506
|20 441
|-9
|Tax expense
|1 956
|2 011
|-3
|3 967
|4 360
|-9
|Profit for the period
|7 195
|7 345
|-2
|14 540
|16 082
|-10
|Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution
|6.37
|6.50
|12.86
|14.24
|Return on equity, %
|14.2
|13.3
|13.6
|15.2
|Return on equity excl. adjusted, %²
|15.5
|13.3
|14.3
|14.8
|C/I ratio
|0.43
|0.40
|0.42
|0.36
|C/I ratio excl. adjusted²
|0.39
|0.40
|0.39
|0.37
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %
|17.4
|17.5
|17.4
|19.7
|Credit impairment ratio, %
|0.06
|0.03
|0.05
|0.00
|1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.
|2) Adjusted for VAT reimbursments in 2025 and for extraordinary costs in the second quarter of 2026.
Contact
Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 238 32 10
E-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se
Love Liman Jacobsson, Press Officer
Phone: +46 72 233 92 32
Email: love.liman.jacobsson@swedbank.se
This information constitutes inside information and such information that Swedbank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014) and the Securities Market Act (2007: 528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 17 July, at 07:00 CEST.
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