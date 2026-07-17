Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the second quarter 2026

17 July 2026

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank stands strong and is well positioned for sustainable growth and profitability"

Strong volume growth in all home markets

New organisation contributes to delivery of the financial plan 15/27

Settlement with DFS - all investigations of historical shortcomings closed

Financial information Q2 Q1 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun SEKm 2026 2026 % 2026 2025 % Total income 18 104 17 073 6 35 178 34 291 3 Net interest income 11 276 11 147 1 22 423 22 406 0 Net commission income 4 462 4 172 7 8 634 7 954 9 Net gains and losses on financial items 1 060 689 54 1 749 1 398 25 Other income¹ 1 306 1 064 23 2 371 2 533 -6 Total expenses 7 854 6 881 14 14 736 12 234 20 of which extraordinary costs 860 0 860 0 of which VAT reimbursements 0 0 0 -379 Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees 10 250 10 192 1 20 442 22 057 -7 Impairment of tangible and intangible assets 0 0 0 0 -99 Credit impairments 313 164 90 477 9 Bank taxes and resolution fees 786 672 17 1 458 1 606 -9 Profit before tax 9 151 9 356 -2 18 506 20 441 -9 Tax expense 1 956 2 011 -3 3 967 4 360 -9 Profit for the period 7 195 7 345 -2 14 540 16 082 -10 Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 6.37 6.50 12.86 14.24 Return on equity, % 14.2 13.3 13.6 15.2 Return on equity excl. adjusted, %² 15.5 13.3 14.3 14.8 C/I ratio 0.43 0.40 0.42 0.36 C/I ratio excl. adjusted² 0.39 0.40 0.39 0.37 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 17.4 17.5 17.4 19.7 Credit impairment ratio, % 0.06 0.03 0.05 0.00 1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement. 2) Adjusted for VAT reimbursments in 2025 and for extraordinary costs in the second quarter of 2026.

Contact

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 72 238 32 10

E-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Love Liman Jacobsson, Press Officer

Phone: +46 72 233 92 32

Email: love.liman.jacobsson@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information and such information that Swedbank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014) and the Securities Market Act (2007: 528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 17 July, at 07:00 CEST.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com