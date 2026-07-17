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WKN: 895705 | ISIN: SE0000242455 | Ticker-Symbol: FRYA
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 10:45
32,700 Euro
-2,59 % -0,870
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OMX Stockholm 30
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32,59032,63011:27
32,59032,62011:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
37 Leser
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Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the second quarter 2026

17 July 2026

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank stands strong and is well positioned for sustainable growth and profitability"

  • Strong volume growth in all home markets
  • New organisation contributes to delivery of the financial plan 15/27
  • Settlement with DFS - all investigations of historical shortcomings closed
Financial informationQ2Q1Jan-JunJan-Jun
SEKm20262026%20262025%
Total income18 10417 073635 17834 2913
Net interest income11 27611 147122 42322 4060
Net commission income4 4624 17278 6347 9549
Net gains and losses on financial items1 060689541 7491 39825
Other income¹1 3061 064232 3712 533-6
Total expenses7 8546 8811414 73612 23420
of which extraordinary costs 86008600
of which VAT reimbursements000-379
Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees10 25010 192120 44222 057-7
Impairment of tangible and intangible assets0000-99
Credit impairments313164904779
Bank taxes and resolution fees786672171 4581 606-9
Profit before tax9 1519 356-218 50620 441-9
Tax expense1 9562 011-33 9674 360-9
Profit for the period 7 1957 345-214 54016 082-10
Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution6.376.5012.8614.24
Return on equity, %14.213.313.615.2
Return on equity excl. adjusted, %²15.513.314.314.8
C/I ratio0.430.400.420.36
C/I ratio excl. adjusted²0.390.400.390.37
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %17.417.517.419.7
Credit impairment ratio, %0.060.030.050.00
1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.
2) Adjusted for VAT reimbursments in 2025 and for extraordinary costs in the second quarter of 2026.

Contact

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 238 32 10
E-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Love Liman Jacobsson, Press Officer
Phone: +46 72 233 92 32
Email: love.liman.jacobsson@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information and such information that Swedbank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014) and the Securities Market Act (2007: 528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 17 July, at 07:00 CEST.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.