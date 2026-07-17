Bonava AB: Bonava's interim report for the second quarter of 2026: Improved profitability with controlled growth

Second quarter, April - June 2026*:

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,090 M (1,839)

Gross margin amounted to 15.5 per cent (13.0)

EBIT amounted to SEK 166 M (78) and EBIT margin was 7.9 per cent (4.3)

Net sales according to IFRS amounted to SEK 1,768 M (2,139) and EBIT was SEK 111 M (128)

Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.09 (0.07)

Cash flow before financing and tax amounted to SEK -456 M (95)

The number of housing units sold consumer was 535 (432)

The number of production starts consumer was 636 (584)

Number of units in production amounted to 4,455 (3,312) with a sales rate of 59 (60) per cent

Year to date, January - June 2026*:

Net sales amounted to SEK 3,810 M (3,447)

Gross margin amounted to 14.6 per cent (13.4)

EBIT amounted to SEK 249 M (143) and EBIT margin was 6.5 per cent (4.2)

Net sales according to IFRS totalled SEK 2,480 M (3,271) and EBIT was SEK 38 M (53)

Cash flow before financing and tax amounted to SEK -725 M (228)

Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.62 (-0.62)

The number of housing units sold was 964 (1,021)

The number of production starts was 1,024 (1,065)

* Based on segment reporting unless otherwise stated.

President and CEO Peter Wallin comments:

"We continue according to our plan of controlled growth, ensuring a high sales rate and cost control in our production starts combined with improved capital efficiency. With increasing business volume, effective project governance, and control of overhead costs, earnings and profitability rose sharply during the quarter. The comprehensive efforts that have been made to turn the Swedish operations around can clearly be seen in our figures. In early July, we completed a refinancing that is better suited to our current phase of controlled growth while also reducing our financing costs and the previous restriction on dividend payments to shareholders has been removed."

Report presentation today at 09.00 a.m. CET

The report will be presented in English by President and CEO Peter Wallin and Deputy CEO and CFO Jon Johnsson at 09.00 a.m. CET.

The webcast is accessible via this link:

https://qcnl.tv/p/aGP-TWE5lsRyRCcQviWBig

To ask questions, please follow the webcast and post your questions in the chat.

The presentation materials and a recorded version of the conference will be available for download from bonava.com .

For more information, please contact:



Anna Falck Fyhrlund, Head of Investor Relations

anna.falck@bonava.com

Tel: +46 707 604 915

Emilie Schelin, Group Head of Press and Public Affairs

emilie.schelin@bonava.com

Tel: +46 73 905 60 63

This information is such that Bonava AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 a.m. CET on 17 July 2026.

Bonava is a leading residential developer in Europe with the purpose to create happy neighbourhoods for the many. With its 900 employees, Bonava develops residential housing in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. To date, the company has built about 50,000 homes and reported net sales of approximately SEK 8 billion in 2025. Bonava's shares and green bond are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.