Cint Group AB: Cint has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

On 27 April 2026, a bid consortium today consisting of Triton Fund 6 and Bolero Holdings SARL, acting through TriCarbs BidCo AB, (the "Bidder") announced a public cash offer (the "Offer") to the shareholders of Cint Group AB (publ) ("Cint"). On 16 July 2026, the Bidder announced that the Offer had been accepted to such extent that the Bidder will become the owner of 93.0 per cent of all shares in Cint upon settlement of the Offer which is expected to be initiated on or around 22 July 2026. The Bidder has also informed the board of directors of Cint that the Bidder will initiate a compulsory squeeze-out of the shares in Cint not already held by the Bidder and requested that the board of directors of Cint applies for delisting of the shares in Cint from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Against this background, the board of directors has today, in accordance with the Bidder's request, applied for delisting of the shares in Cint from Nasdaq Stockholm. Cint will announce which date that will be the last day of trading as soon as Cint has been informed of this by Nasdaq Stockholm.

As the shares in Cint are expected to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm, the board of directors of Cint has decided to not publish the interim report for the period January-June 2026. If the shares are not delisted as expected, Cint will announce a new date for the publication of the interim report, which in such case will take place no later than 31 August 2026.

For more information please contact:

Anna Belfrage, Chair of the Board of Directors

Tel: +46 708 252630

Email: ir@cint.com

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live. Both products leverage Cint's global network of suppliers including panel providers, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and other online communities. These companies use our audience monetization tools to monetize their communities by matching them to survey opportunities.

At Cint, we're feeding the world's curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 700. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.