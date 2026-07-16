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WKN: A14Q5Z | ISIN: US00548F1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.07.26 | 21:54
25,980 US-Dollar
-0,65 % -0,170
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 23:06 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.: Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Half 2026 Performance

BALTIMORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first half of 2026. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first half of 2026 was 18.4%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 19.7% and 12.0%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 18.1%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 18.2%.

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about July 22, 2026.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2026)
1 Year
3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)26.5%13.0%17.0%9.4%
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)25.9%15.7%17.7%9.6%
S&P 500 Energy Sector29.0%12.8%19.0%8.7%
S&P 500 Materials Sector16.7%8.9%6.3%10.4%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at June 30, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:

6/30/20266/30/2025
Net assets$769,147,614$634,743,865
Shares outstanding28,034,83926,888,697
Net asset value per share$27.44$23.61
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2026)
% of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation23.9%
Chevron Corporation12.6%
ConocoPhillips6.0%
Williams Companies, Inc.4.1%
Valero Energy Corporation3.8%
Linde plc3.6%
SLB Ltd.3.3%
Targa Resources Corp.3.2%
Phillips 663.1%
Marathon Petroleum Corporation2.7%
Total66.3%
INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2026)
% of Net Assets
Energy
Integrated Oil & Gas38.5%
Exploration & Production14.8%
Storage & Transportation10.7%
Refining & Marketing9.6%
Equipment & Services6.9%
Materials
Chemicals10.2%
Metals & Mining5.2%
Construction Materials2.2%
Containers & Packaging1.1%

About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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