Belo Sun Mining Corp.: Belo Sun Reports on New Court Proceedings Regarding the Volta Grande Gold Project

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (TSX: BSX) (OTCQX: BSXGF) ("Belo Sun" or the "Company") today announced that a new Civil Public Action ("CPA") has been filed in Brazil by the Federal Public Defender's Office (Defensoria Pública da União) against Belo Sun Mineração Ltda., the Company's wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary, in connection with the Volta Grande Gold Project (the "Project"). The Brazilian National Indigenous Peoples Foundation (FUNAI) and the State of Pará are also named as defendants in the action.

The Federal Public Defender's Office is primarily seeking an order requiring that the Mebêngôkre-Xikrin people of the Trincheira Bacajá Indigenous Land be afforded the right to free, prior and informed consultation, in accordance with International Labour Organization Convention No. 169, and be formally included in the Project's environmental licensing process.

The Company believes the new action should be dismissed, as it is substantially identical to a previous CPA and therefore gives rise to a clear case of lis pendens under Brazilian procedural law.

The action also requests interim relief suspending the Project's licences until consultation with the Mebêngôkre-Xikrin people has been completed, as well as the production, on an interim basis, of court-supervised expert evidence regarding the Project's tailings dam. The claimant further seeks collective moral damages of at least BRL 1,000,000 from each defendant, to be awarded for the benefit of the Indigenous community.

The potential inclusion of additional Indigenous communities is also currently being addressed with FUNAI in conciliation proceedings conducted before the TRF-1. Under the framework agreed in those proceedings, any eventual inclusion of additional groups must be based on technical criteria and supported by the corresponding technical assessments.

The Company believes these claims are without merit and have already been substantially addressed in prior judicial decisions concerning the Project. Belo Sun will vigorously defend its position in these proceedings and will continue to provide updates as warranted.

About the Company

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BSX" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BSXGF". For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at info@belosun.com or 1-888-516-4171.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's belief that the new CPA should be dismissed on the basis of lis pendens, its view that the claims are without merit and have been substantially addressed in prior judicial decisions, and the continued advancement of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include, without limitation, risks related to litigation and regulatory proceedings, changes in the regulatory environment, risks related to the ability of the Company to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability of the Company to advance the Volta Grande Gold Project to the construction phase, and other risks described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.