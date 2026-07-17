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WKN: A1KA51 | ISIN: US8585681088 | Ticker-Symbol: GO0
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 10:08
7,228 Euro
-1,55 % -0,114
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1967,33311:34
7,1967,30410:34
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 00:47 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Announces $0.25 Third Quarter 2026 Regular Dividend, Payable Monthly in Increments of $0.0833 in August, September, and October 2026

HOUSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: SCM) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0833 for each of July, August, and September, totaling $0.25 per share in the aggregate for the third quarter of 2026. The regular dividend of $0.25 per share will be paid to shareholders of record in August, September, and October 2026.

Summary of Third Quarter 2026 Regular Monthly Dividends

Declared

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount per Share

7/16/2026

7/31/2026

7/31/2026

8/14/2026

$0.0833

7/16/2026

8/31/2026

8/31/2026

9/15/2026

$0.0833

7/16/2026

9/30/2026

9/30/2026

10/15/2026

$0.0833

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser, which is indirectly controlled by Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (NYSE: RPC). To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" link.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, (713) 292-5414
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.