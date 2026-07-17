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WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 15:13
4,105 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0504,09510:50
4,0604,08510:50
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 10:12 Uhr
144 Leser
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Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Receipt of Competition Clearance for the Sale of Fontis

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") refers to its announcement dated 23 March 2026 regarding the sale of Fontis' drilling operations and jack-up fleet (the "Transaction").

Paratus is pleased to announce that it has received clearance from the board of commissioners of the Mexican Competition Authority to proceed with the completion of the Transaction. Closing of the Transaction remains subject to the remaining customary conditions precedent and closing processes and is expected to occur during Q3 2026. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy (held for sale) and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

For additional information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, Interim CEO & CFO
baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--receipt-of-competition-clearance-for-the-sale-of-fontis,c4375699

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-receipt-of-competition-clearance-for-the-sale-of-fontis-302828400.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.