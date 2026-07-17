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PR Newswire
17.07.2026 11:06 Uhr
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93.07% Bifaciality Module! Tongwei Leads Intersolar Europe 2026 with Global Launch of TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX Module

MUNICH, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongwei made an impact at Intersolar Europe 2026, launching its premium technology upgrade, TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX, alongside the upgraded residential star module, TNC 2.0 G12R-48. Pairing industry-leading efficiency milestones for utility projects with aesthetic solutions for residential roofs, Tongwei demonstrated its commitment to meeting diverse, global market needs.

The Powerhouse for Utilities: TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX

The exhibition's highlight was the global debut of TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX, representing a major technical breakthrough that delivers maximum energy yield on high-reflection surfaces.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland, TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX achieves a record bifaciality rate of up to 93.07%, alongside power output up to 770W and conversion efficiency up to 24.8%.

  • Higher Financial Returns: Higher bifaciality allows the modules to generate much more power from the rear side-delivering a free energy bonus. For a 100MW solar plant in Hamburg, Germany, this configuration generates an extra €180,000 in revenue annually compared to standard modules, unlocking an extra 81.62 million kWh of clean electricity over its lifetime.
  • Built for Extremes: Featuring a low temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C, it remains highly efficient under scorching heat. Its specialized Louvred Interconnection boosts micro-crack resistance by over 100%, protecting the asset from heavy snow and strong winds.

Tailored for Residential Roofs: The Upgraded TNC 2.0 G12R-48

To meet the growing demand for premium home solar, Tongwei also unveiled the upgraded residential star product: the TNC 2.0 G12R-48. This module balances top-tier performance with home aesthetics.

  • Maximum Power in Golden Size: The module delivers up to 480W with a 24% conversion efficiency. At a compact size of under 2 m², it maximizes limited roof space and makes installation much easier for local crews.
  • Extended "All-Day" Generation: Powered by Tongwei's 360° 3D passivation tech, the module minimizes energy loss and improves performance during low-light hours. This extends daily generation hours-starting earlier at dawn, ending later at dusk.
  • Extreme Weather Protection & Sleek Look: Featuring Louvred Interconnection tech, the module ensures better stress distribution. This effectively eliminates micro-crack risks caused by heavy snow and strong winds common in high-latitude European winters. Additionally, its uniform, elegant design blends seamlessly with modern residential architecture.

By delivering both the high-yield TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX for utilities and the aesthetic TNC 2.0 G12R-48 for residential markets, Tongwei continues to provide reliable solar solutions tailored to specific energy needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006493/Tongwei_Intersolar_Europe_2026.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006494/TONGWEI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/93-07-bifaciality-module-tongwei-leads-intersolar-europe-2026-with-global-launch-of-tnc-3-0-bifimax-module-302828437.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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